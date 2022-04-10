Where Was ‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” on Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” was filmed in Canada, like many other Hallmark movies. The movie was filmed in the British Columbia area, including Vancouver, according to IMDbPro.

During filming, Andrew Walker shared that he took a road trip to Whistler while working in Vancouver.

The movie is based on a book published in 1992 called “Dying for Chocolate.” It was book two in “A Culinary Mystery” series (also called the “Goldy Schulz series”), FictionDB reported, and written by Diane Mott Davidson. Davidson has written a total of 17 books in the series, with the last one published in 2013.





Play



Andrew Walker & Nikki DeLoach talk “Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate” Hallmark favorites Andrew Walker & Nikki DeLoach sat down to chat with us about their upcoming mystery movie, “Curious Caterer: Dying For Chocolate”, premiering April 10 at 9/c on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. #AndrewWalker #NikkiDeLoach #hallmarkies #curiouscaterer #dyingforchocolate #hallmarkmovie #sluthers FULL Interview here: youtu.be/Dl_qYlxd72g Photo credit: Hallmark Crown Media *For entertainment purposes only. No… 2022-03-29T19:40:55Z

When speaking with Swing My Heart Podcast, Walker said he hopes this movie will end up being turned into a series.

Walker told Southern Living that it was great to work with DeLoach again.

“I feel like it was such a gift to be able to do it with Nikki,” he said. “…We said…because we’d already done three movies together, we have the trust of the audience so let’s try to do something and bring something to people that’s much different than anything they’d ever seen us in.”

He shared a photo from filming at 4 a.m.

Walker said he studied detectives on shows like “True Detective” and “Mare of Easttown” to help prepare for his role. He said on Instagram that he loved the gig and is “so thankful I get to play this character.”

DeLoach also shared a photo while filming late at night.

She said it was so cold during night filming in Canada that she had to wear “two thermals, two pairs of tights, and a pair of Lulemons.”

She shared this next photo when they wrapped on March 5.

Walker replied, “BUT I DON’T WANNA WRAP!! 😫”

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

And a fun video she shared during a night shoot is below.

She also wrote that she felt very lucky to work with Lochlyn Munro.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Colorado caterer Goldy Berry teams with detective Tom Schultz to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder.”

Nikki DeLoach is Goldy. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Ryan Goodell, and two sons. She’s a passionate advocate for The Alzheimer’s Association and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Her credits include “Taking the Reins,” “Cranberry Christmas,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Two Turtle Doves,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Love to the Rescue,” “Reunited at Christmas,” “Truly Madly Sweetly,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Awkward.” (Lacey), “Christmas Land,” “Ringer,” “Days of Our Lives” (Brenda), “Windfall” (Sunny), “North Shore” (Mary), “Misery Loves Company” (Tracy), “Five More Minutes,” and more.

Andrew Walker is Tom. He’s married to Cassandra Troy and they have two sons. They recently decided to start making date night a priority.

Walker will next be seen in the sci-fi feature “Oxalis,” which he also produced. His credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Tree Lane,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Christmas on My Mind,” “Merry & Bright,” “Bottled with Love,” “A Christmas in Tennessee,” “Love in Design,” “God Bless the Broken Road,” “Wedding March 4” (Rob), “My Secret Valentine,” “Snowed-Inn Christmas,” “Love Struck Cafe,” “Love on Ice,” “Appetite for Love,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Against the Wall” (John Brody), “Without a Trace,” “10.5: Apocalypse,” “Cuts” (Jeremy), “Maybe It’s Me” (Rick Stage,) “Radio Active” (Blaire), “Student Bodies” (JJ), and more.

Jason Schombing is Dr. Owen Gentle.

Kendall Cross is Adele Dennison. Her credits include “My Christmas Family Tree,” “The Secret Lives of College Freshmen,” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” “Virgin River,” The Crossword Mysteries,” “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries,” “A Christmas Miracle,” “Another Life,” “Van Helsing,” “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Beyond,” “A Wish for Christmas,” “The 100” (Major Byrne), “Cedar Cove,” “Elysium,” “Caprica,” “16 Wishes,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “10.5,” “Smallville,” “The Butterfly Effect” (Mrs. Kagan), “The Magician’s House II,” and more.

Lochlyn Munro is Dr. Richard Korman. His credits include “Peacemaker” (Larry – premiering in 2022), “Riverdale” (Hal Cooper), “The Chronicle Mysteries” (Billy), “The Crossword Mysteries” (Morgan), “The Good Doctor,” “A Romance Wedding,” “Take Two,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Beyond” (Ken Sheldrake), “Date My Dad,” “Major Crimes,” “Lucifer,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Arrow,” “Cedar Cove,” “Secret Liaison,” “True Justice” (Mark Simms), “Charmed” (Jack Sheridan in 1999-2000), “Two” (Agent Andrew Forbes), “Hawkeye” (McKinney), “Northwood” (Jason), “Love Hard,” and more.

Jason Tremblay is Peter Dennison. His credits include “Caught in His Web,” “Day of the Dead,” “Nancy Drew,” Maid,” “Demonic,” “Sweet Carolina,” “Doomsday Mom,” “Limetown,” “Virgin River,” “The 100,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “With Love Christmas,” and more.

Also starring, according to Crown Media, are:

Jaycie Dotin (Marla)

Riley Davis (Deputy Mason)

Antonio Cayonne (Brad Bowman)

Maesa Nicholson (Olive)

Erin Boyes (Dr. Laura Smiley)

Shawna Clarke (Sarah Langsam)

Easton Van B (Julian Geddes)

Brett Armstrong (Stunt Coordinator)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup