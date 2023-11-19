Actor Announces Indefinite Work Hiatus After Son’s Sudden Death

A former Hallmark “Home and Family” show guest has made an announcement about his work commitments in the wake of his son’s death. On November 16, Dana Carvey revealed in an Instagram post his son Dex, 32, had died. Now, he has shared another post with an update on how devastated his family is.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carvey & His Family Are Reeling After Dex’s Death

Dex and me working together. What a joy. pic.twitter.com/i7CXfpbSUg — Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) November 17, 2023

In his announcement about his son’s death, Carvey wrote, “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.”

On November 18, Carvey shared an update on Instagram. “This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion,” the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian wrote.

“We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex,” Carvey continued. “These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

Carvey shared that as a result of Dex’s unexpected death, he and his family would take some time to mourn and regroup. “I will be taking a break from work and social media–trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.”

As People noted, Carvey and his wife Paula Zwageman also have a son Thomas, 30.

The former “Home and Family” guest also wrote, “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Carvey’s Fans Support Him & His Family

At the end of 'SNL,' Colin Jost held up a sign that read, 'We love you Dana and Paula,' after former cast member Dana Carvey and wife Paula Zwagerman's eldest son, Dex Carvey, died earlier this week. https://t.co/BTNCCfuu8C — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 19, 2023

Fans have stepped up to support Carvey and his family in the wake of Dex’s death.

“You are still a family of four, one simply has wings. Hugs and strength for the Carvey family,” one fan commented.

“I am glad you are taking time for yourself. Loss and grief are so hard, and losing a child is the hardest. I hope you [and] your family find comfort and peace in time,” added another.

“Love you Dana. When you are ready to podcast again, we would all love to hear about him,” read another comment.

“The fact that you chose to be open about this matter will save lives, I’m certain of it,” someone else shared. “As a 32 year old who grew up an opiate addict in San Rafael, my heart bleeds for you guys. Sending All my love to you and your family.”

In the Instagram post revealing Dex’s death, Carvey concluded his note by writing, “To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers.”

Dex Carvey ‘Loved Life’

Dana Carvey’s son Dex Carvey has passed away at 32. https://t.co/LjhpkHEzbu pic.twitter.com/vbDBkxtvEp — E! News (@enews) November 17, 2023

Carvey’s love for his son was quite evident. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, film making, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately.”

The actor wrote that his son “loved life,” and added, “And when you were with him, you loved life too.”

The initial announcement about Dex’s death received an outpouring of support from Carvey’s colleagues and fans.

Kenan Thompson wrote, “Oh my God!!! I’m so so sorry!!!! 🙏🏾❤️”

Chris Kattan commented, “Such devastating news. I’m beyond sorry for your loss. ❤️❤️”

Others such as Kesha, Eric Roberts, Mark McGrath, Olivia Munn, and Craig Bierko shared their condolences as well.