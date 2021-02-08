‘Impractical Jokers’ Relives Danica McKellar Moment Before Season 9 Premiere

Danica McKellar’s Impractical Jokers appearance is one that her Hallmark fans keep talking about, even years after it happened. She’s shared some behind-the-scenes insights into just what went into making that happen and how she managed not to laugh during the whole scene. The Impractical Jokers team recently reminded her of that moment in a tweet during the countdown to their Season 9 return. The show returned for a new season on February 4.

‘Impractical Jokers’ Tagged McKellar in the Video Just Before Season 9 Premiered

In honor of their Season 9 return, Impractical Jokers shared a video of the hilariously awkward moment from 2015 and asked McKellar on Twitter if she remembered, writing: “We’re officially convinced @jamessmurray stayed flexing through the rest of Season 4. Hey, @danicamckellar, remember this one?”

McKellar replied: “Oh, I remember, alright… 😅”

Sal, Q, and Jay had convinced James Murray (called Murr on the show) that he was going to be in a bodybuilding competition. So he stripped down and got oiled up, but only to see that Danica McKellar (his childhood crush) was there instead.

Murray told Channel Guide Magazine about that moment:

You go through so many emotions because, on the one hand, I was incredibly proud of my friends for coming up with a twist that I just absolutely had never seen coming, right?. Then I was very proud of them, but I was absolutely mortified and in shock. I couldn’t believe that they actually got her there, or that she knew the show, or was a fan of the show. You know what I mean? Then it just got worse. They made me squat in front of her. It just became more and more physically embarrassing for me.

You can see the full video of that prank below.

McKellar Revealed How She Didn’t Laugh During That Scene

McKellar and Murray are friends in real life, and they’ve both talked about that funny moment many times over the years.

When asked on a Facebook Live how she didn’t laugh, McKellar said she really didn’t know. She said she just kept reminding herself that she’s an actress and should be able to hold it together.

So Impractical Jokers, when I was sitting there across from Murray… They were like, ‘Just don’t laugh. Whatever you do, don’t laugh and don’t break a smile. Just try to hold it together.’ That was my one job, so I tried to do it… So yeah, I had to not laugh. That was my only job and I felt, well I was an actress, I really ought to be able to control my face, so I’m gonna not laugh. I laughed afterwards.

She said that even though they’re friends, she always wants to call him Murray and not James.

“For some reason I call him Murray, I don’t know why… I was a fan of the show too, I still am.

Earlier that day before her chat on Facebook Live, she and Murray hung out and shared their get-together on Periscope Live.

Then in 2018, she played a role-reversal prank on Murray for Impractical Jokers where she weared a muscle suit with a speedo, and shared before-and-after videos on Instagram.

In 2019, she went to Twitter and shared the proper way to do a squat in honor of #TightTushTuesday, writing: “In honor of #TightTushTuesday today and Murr’s birthday tomorrow… here is my long overdue response to the question he asked me during my episode of #ImpracticalJokers: ‘Is this the proper way to do a squat?'”

