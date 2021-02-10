Danica McKellar’s Sister Reveals if She Ever Wants to Be on Hallmark Too

Danica McKellar almost had a role-reversal life with her sister, Crystal McKellar. She and her sister both auditioned for the part of Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years. But is Crystal McKellar ever interested in other roles her sister has, like maybe one day starring in a Hallmark movie too?

Crystal McKellar Says She’s Really Not Interested in Being on Hallmark

In October 2019, when Danica McKellar tweeted about her sister, a fan told Crystal McKellar: “This is wonderful, you two are so pretty, maybe you will land on Hallmark also Crystal.”

But Crystal was quick to tweet that her focus is elsewhere right now. She wrote: “Thanks so much! I love watching @danicamckellar on Hallmark, and am so excited for the one she is filming now. @hallmarkchannel I am focused on investing in innovative tech companies that improve our world. I’ll be tweeting about some of them soon!”

Danica frequently talks about how proud she is of her sister. In fact, the tweet was in response to Danica saying she was really proud of Crystal for co-sponsoring a cocktail party at TechCrunch Disrupt.

Crystal McKellar & Danica McKellar Both Auditioned for Winnie Cooper

This item threw me: Winnie Cooper, played by the great Danica McKellar, auditioned against her sister for the role. Danica nabbed the lead, but Crystal was cast as the somewhat nefarious Becky Slater. pic.twitter.com/IyPr04VISF — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) August 22, 2020

Back when they were children, Crystal and Danica both auditioned for the role of Winnie Cooper, Outsider reported. They were only two years apart in age, and Danica ultimately got the role that propelled her into stardom. It was supposed to be a guest spot, but fans loved her so much that she became a regular on the show.

Crystal starred in nine episodes of The Wonder Years herself as Becky Slater.

In an interview in 2011 with Jeff Pearlman, Crystal said about her child acting days: “Our parents protected us from the less savory aspects of Hollywood, encouraged us to pursue what interested us, and gave us all of the tools and opportunities in the world to make our dreams come true. Whether it was a dance class we wanted to take, a musical instrument we wanted to learn, or Yale, our parents encouraged us to pursue our passions and gave us the resources we needed to see them through.”

She said there were never any hard feelings when one sister got a role and the other sister didn’t. They celebrated for each other. She said about the Winnie Cooper role: “After I auditioned, Neal Marlens and Carol Black told me that Danica was a better fit for Winnie, and that they were going to create a role for me if the pilot got picked up. So it was a win win.”

Crystal was also in the 2002 movie Hip, Edgy, Sexy, Cool as an unnamed character. That was her last film or TV appearance listed on IMDb. She told Pearlman that it was a last-minute favor for a friend.

“I think we filmed the scene a few years earlier, because I was definitely not acting in 2002,” she said.

However, she added that she was definitely interested in a The Wonder Years reunion if they ever had one.

Crystal McKellar Is an Attorney & Founder of Anathem Ventures

Everybody please welcome my sister, @CrystalMcKellar to Twitter! 🥰 She's brand new here (except for a short stint in 2014 to vote for me on @DancingABC) and now is an awesome VC who invests in technology companies. 😎 And YES, she played Becky Slater on The Wonder Years. 😉 pic.twitter.com/E3tHvmDaKs — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) October 4, 2019

In an interview in 2011 with Jeff Pearlman, Crystal shared that she’s a graduate of Yale and Harvard Law. She was a senior associate in litigation at Morrison & Foerster in San Diego. She told Pearlman that she loved her work.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I work with an extraordinary group of people, the issues are complex and interesting, and I get to help smart people who have worked hard to build good companies and develop their careers and reputations, and who find all that they have worked for under attack.”

Today, Crystal McKellar is the founder of Anathem Ventures, according to her Twitter bio. She wrote on her bio that she is “passionate about investing in great tech companies and going to bat for my investors and founders; grateful for my husband and kids.”

Her Anathem Ventures bio noted that she spent 15 years advising and investing in technology companies, and was a managing partner at a venture capital fund backed by Peter Thiel before founding Anathem.

Like everyone else, she loved the Lawyer Kitten video that went viral.

OMG. This is amazing-I love how the lawyer is willing to soldier forward with the hearing but needs to clarify “I’m not a cat” 😂 https://t.co/zC570LyPgb — Crystal McKellar (@CrystalMcKellar) February 9, 2021

