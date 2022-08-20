Where Was ‘Dating the Delaneys’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie in its ‘Fall Into Love’ line-up, “Dating the Delaneys,” premieres on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Dating the Delaneys’ Was Filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

IMDb Pro confirms that “Dating the Delaneys” started filming on July 5, 2022, and wrapped on August 3. The production company, Timeless Pictures, is located in Burnaby, a city just outside of Vancouver.

Vancouver is the third biggest film and TV production hub in North America, in part due to its beautiful climate and competitive production climate, the Vancouver Economic Website shared. On average, abou 65 motion pictures and 55 TV series are filmed there per year, in addition to hundreds of TV pilots, commercials, and more. It’s also a very popular location for Hallmark movies in general.

Campbell shared the photo above from his first day on set while filming the movie.

Brendon Zub also shared this photo while filming.

In an interview with OnTVToday, Boston said it was a delight filming with Campbell, especially so soon after having her baby.

“We made a movie together three years ago (‘The Last Bridesmaid’), and now, we’re both parents in real life who are playing parents,” she said. “…[It’s] the perfect movie to be coming back with as a new mom. I was so lucky to have Paul as a teammate, because he is an extraordinary dad. I knew he’d understand things that might happen, and we’d have conversations about it. My mom was there as well, so it was incredible.”

Meet the Cast

According to Crown Media’s press release, the synopsis of the movie reads: “Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.”

Rachel Boston, who plays Maggie, shared this adorable picture of three generations of women on the set of the movie.

Boston has starred in several original television movies, including “A Carousel Christmas,” “The Last Bridesmaid” (on which she also served as executive producer), “Christmas in Angel Falls” with Beau Bridges, “A Rose for Christmas,” “Stop the Wedding,” “A Ring by Spring,” and “A Gift of Miracles” with Rita Moreno. She also produced and appeared in the independent film “Black Marigolds.”

She also shared a picture on Instagram below revealing that her baby visited her on set. She thanked Hallmark for “supporting women and working mothers.”

She also posted a picture saying how happy she was to be reunited with Paul Campbell. They previously shared the screen in “The Last Bridesmaid,” a 2019 Hallmark movie.

Karen Kruper plays Barb, Boston’s mother. She shared this on-set picture below from filming. She said Campbell always made them laugh while filming.

Paul Campbell plays Michael. He started his career at the age of 23 and soon after was hired as a regular in the highly acclaimed series “Battlestar Galactica.”

In addition to his TV performances, Campbell has appeared in feature films with notable actors, including “88 Minutes” with Al Pacino and Alicia Witt, “The Big Year “with Steve Martin and Jack Black, and “Dirty Singles,” which was nominated for multiple awards.

He was recently seen with Rachel Boston as part of the Christmas Con California, a conference that features stars from holiday films.

Also starring in “Dating the Delaneys” are:

Brendon Zub

Everett Andres

Parmiss Sehat

Barry W. Levy

Tara Erica Moore

Wyatt Cable

