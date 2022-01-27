A ‘Dogwink’ Movie from the ‘Godwink Christmas’ Authors Is Airing Soon

The makers of the popular Hallmark movie series, “A Godwink Christmas,” are up to something new this year. They’re working on a similarly themed movie, only this one is about dogs and it won’t be airing on a Hallmark network.

The Dogwink Movie Will Premiere in Early 2022 & Stars Grant Gustin of ‘The Flash’

The Dogwink-themed movie, called “Rescued by Ruby,” wrapped filming in early July, Hollywood North Buzz reported. But rather than airing on the Hallmark Channel this time, the new movie is going to air on Netflix.

Grant Gustin, perhaps best known for his leading role on the CW series “The Flash,” is playing the main character in “Rescued by Ruby.”

According to the Dogwinks website, the movie is going to premiere on Netflix sometime in early 2022 and is based on “Ruby: A Godwink Dogwink,” a short story by Squire Rushnell & Louise DuArt.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “State trooper Dan dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story.”

Hollywood North Buzz reported that in real life, Ruby (a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mix) had been surrendered to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals because she was viewed as being unmanageable, and was then adopted and returned a total of five times. But officer Daniel O’Neil adopted her when she was eight months old and just hours away from being euthanized.





Play



‘Godwink’ Turns ‘Unadoptable’ Shelter Dog Into K-9 Hero | TODAY Author SQuire Rushnell returns to share another remarkable true story with Kathie Lee and Hoda, this one about a supposedly “unadoptable” shelter dog who was only hours away from being put down – until a “Godwink” turned Ruby into a K-9 unit hero. » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: bit.ly/LatestTODAY… 2018-04-11T18:49:12Z

An interview on NBC Today about Ruby can be watched in the video above.

The Godwinks website revealed more details, sharing that in real life, O’Neil had ADD and Ruby had the “dog version of ADD,” which made them a well-suited pair for understanding each other. The corresponding book was just released in May 2021.

What’s On Netflix reported that Ruby had her own special “Godwink” moment as a K-9 officer that connected involved helping someone who volunteered at the dog shelter.

According to IMDb, the movie will also star Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, Sharon Taylor, Eileen Pedde, Jude Culham-Keays, Giacomo Baessato, Brad Mann, and more.

The Movie Was Filmed in Victoria, Canada, in June & July





Play



TROOPER DAN & RUBY This is a true Godwink story. Ruby, a rambunctious pup is about to be put down at the animal shelter… she has been rejected by five adoptive families and has scared children with nipping. Volunteer trainer Pat Inman is upset … she advocates for Ruby… but dejectedly leaves, not that her advice was later taken.… 2020-12-11T16:41:15Z

The movie was filmed in the Victoria region of Canada in June and July of 2021, Hollywood North Buzz reported. One of the locations was a house near Elk Lake.

Netflix cop & canine movie #RescuedByRuby starring #TheFlash's Grant Gustin is filming at a house near Victoria's Elk Lake today.

▶️https://t.co/2LwDc1ACby#grantgustin in #yyj pic.twitter.com/UVPZ8eZ6VL — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) June 3, 2021

Katt Shea directed the movie and Karen Janszen wrote it. Another filming location was at Clover Point in Victoria.

Grant Gustin's cop & canine Netflix movie #RescuedByRuby was filming at Victoria's Clover Point yesterday.#GrantGustin in #yyj pic.twitter.com/wdnPlnAaAM — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) June 9, 2021

Another location was Esquimalt Lagoon, which doubled for a location in Rhode Island.

Netflix cop & canine movie #RescuedByRuby with Grant Gustin filming at Victoria's Esquimalt Lagoon with "Rhode Island State Police" inflatable in the water.#GrantGustin in #YYJ pic.twitter.com/3N9OhJcA54 — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) July 7, 2021

Rushnell has written 12 bestselling Godwink books, five of which were written with his wife DuArt. They also executive produced four Godwink movies for the Hallmark Channel. The fourth Godwink movie premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in December 2021.

Rushnell told Fox News about Dogwinks: “Godwink is the new word of the language … it means an event which seems like a coincidence but you know comes from a divine origin. … A Dogwink is simply a Godwink that happens in the presence of a dog. We are all looking for hope, and we all have doubts … that someone is paying attention to us.”