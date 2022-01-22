Where Was ‘Don’t Forget I Love You’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Don’t Forget I Love You,” premieres on Saturday, January 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central, with more encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James. Read on to learn all about the new movie, including where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Don’t Forget I Love You’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Don’t Forget I Love You” was filmed in Canada, including in the Squamish, British Columbia, region, according to IMDb, and in Vancouver. The movie had quite a few working titles while filming, including “Romancing the Birthday Girl,” “Time Capsule Romance,” and the similarly titled “Don’t Forget That I Love.” It was filmed in late 2020 and is just now premiering in the U.S.

The movie poster from Crown Media, pictured above, is a photo of the Capilano suspended bridge in Vancouver. In 1983, Nancy Stibbard purchased the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, the park’s website noted, and has been growing the park as a tourist attraction ever since. The first bridge was built in 1889 by Goerge Grant Mackay, out of cedar planks and hemp rope. It was replaced with a wire cable bridge in 1903, reinforced in 1914, and rebuilt in 1956.

James shared a photo of the Capilano Suspension Bridge and said that was where they filmed on their last day in November 2020.

Ullerup told Media Village that she had been on that bridge before, but for some reason got scared the day of filming.

She said: “Ok, so there’s a scene on a bridge. It’s in Vancouver and so beautiful there. I’ve been on that bridge before and [easily] wandered out and wandered back. But the day of filming, there was nobody else there and I had to be incredibly frightened, like I was hyperventilating. All of a sudden I grabbed Clayton and was like, ‘Clayton, I might pass out! I am terrified!’ It happened suddenly and it was awful. Don’t start hyperventilating on a bridge that’s already swaying. I don’t recommend it.”

She said they also did goat yoga while filming.

“Don’t Forget I Love You” was already released in Hungary in August 2021. James shared this photo below from when they were filming in November 2020.

Ullerup shared that this was her first film after having her baby, and now her son is almost two-years-old.

My first movie back after having baby. And he’s almost two now. So happy it’s airing @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/aHXhlEt2RC — Emilie Ullerup (@EmilieUllerup) January 16, 2022

On November 3, 2020, she shared this photo when she was getting ready to start filming and wrote, “First job back since baby … things have changed, man.”

James shared this throwback photo to when they were filming and tagged it in Vancouver.

Director Christie Will Wolf shared this photo from October 29, 2020, when she was preparing for filming.

She also shared this behind-the-scenes photo.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains a list of challenges forcing her out of her comfort zone and opening her up to the possibility of love.”

Emilie Ullerup stars as Taylor. She’s perhaps best known by Hallmark fans for her role as Bree O’Brien on “Chesapeake Shores.” Her other credits include “Brazen,” “Love & Glamping,” “Stalked By My Doctor,” “Winter Castle,” “Christmas Bells Are Ringing,” “Extracurricular,” “With Love Christmas,” “Sleepwalking in Suburbia,” “Hearts of Christmas,” “Signed, Sealed and Delivered” (Dale), “Asteroid: Final Impact,” “Arctic Air” (Astrid for 31 episodes), “True Justice” (Anna Zemenko), “Riese” (Aliza), “Sanctuary” (Ashley for 20 episodes), “JPod” (Kaitlin), and more.

In 2018, Ullerup married longtime boyfriend Kyle Cassie. Cassie is also an actor who starred as Martin for three episodes of “Chesapeake Shores.”

Clayton James stars as Josh. His credits include “Right in Front of Me,” “Love & Where to Find It,” “Superman and Lois,” “As Gouda as It Gets,” “Christmas on the Menu,” “Blueprint to the Heart,” “A Ruby Herring Mystery,” “When Calls the Heart” (Kevin Townsend for 12 episodes), “The Terror,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl” (Major Vaunt), and more.

Daphne Hoskins is Chloe. Her credits include “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Vanessa Pike), “Scaredy Cats” (Lucy), “Circle of Deception,” “Loudermilk,” “Altered Carbon,” “The Detour,” “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story” (Beth Stauffer), “Critters: A New Binge,” and more.

Hoskins recently starred in the adorable Netflix series “Scaredy Cats.”

James told Digital Journal about Hoskins: “Daphne Hoskins, who played my daughter, is a fantastic young actor. It was a really great cast and crew.”

Also starring are:

Katerina Neuhaus (Barista)

Teagan Vincze (Sara)

Robert Wisden (Richard Jones)

Devon Alexander (Kyle)

Grace Beedie (Martha)

Andy Hodgson (Client)

