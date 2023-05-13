‘Dream Moms’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Dream Moms,” premieres on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chelsea Hobbs. The movie about mothers debuts the day before Mother’s Day. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast.

‘Dream Moms’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

According to Creative BC, and Vancouver-based production company Front Street Pictures, “Dream Moms” was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Writer and producer Roxanne Messina Captor posted a photo on Instagram in April, writing: “On the set of my Hallmark movie musical based on my original story. Dream Moms air’s Mother’s Day. With star Tamera Mowry Housley.” (Note: While several Instagram posts say the movie is premiering on Mother’s Day, it’s actually premiering the day before Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 13.)

She was excited to be working with Tamera Mowry-Housley. She wrote: “She is amazing. A true professional and a triple threat. I am proud that this film brought us together. ⁠”

Chelsea Hobbs was thrilled to finally be able to announce the movie she was working on. She shared on Instagram: “This is what allllll the dancing was for, and just WAIT until you hear Tamera’s voice 👼🏻.”

She also posted a picture straight from her trailer in Vancouver as she celebrated her birthday.

Hobbs has a highlight story from filming on Instagram that you can see here.

Mowry-Housley shared how excited she was to film her very first musical.

She wrote: “Couldn’t wait to share guys! So excited to have done my first musical!”

During the Hallmark “On Location” video, she said: “It’s a movie that celebrates the power of motherhood and the love that mothers have for their families. I can’t wait for viewers to see it.”

Siera Staples posted on her own account that it was a dream come true to meet Mowry-Housley.

Roger Cross also shared a selfie with Mowry-Housley.

“Not sure it’s work when I’m working with these two gems @jessicanoelleharmon @tameramowrytwo,” he wrote.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s reads:

Danielle (Mowry-Housley), a one-time off-Broadway performer and former backup singer, and Claire (Hobbs), a once-aspiring dancer, both had dreams of making it to the Broadway stage. Many failed auditions and years later, Danielle is married Mark (Cross), a successful lawyer, and has a ballerina daughter, who is positioned for NYC ballet, living in the Upper East Side. Claire is a single mother raising two sons and working as a bookkeeper in the Garment District. Now consumed with motherhood, they no longer have time for themselves and have deferred their own dreams. Danielle’s brother RJ (Hampton) introduces the two after Claire begins taking classes at his dance studio. He is impressed with Claire’s dance technique and wants to bring the women together to compete in a nationally televised talent contest. As they start practicing for the show, Danielle and Claire begin to regain their sense of self and passion they once had as performers. When competing priorities arise with their families and cause them to reconsider, the pair ultimately realizes they need to show up for themselves and set an example to never give up your dreams. They compete in the talent contest and with the support of their families, Danielle and Claire learn it’s never too late to become what or who you want to be.

Tamera Mowry-Housley plays Danielle. According to her Hallmark bio, she revealed in November 2020 a new deal with Hallmark to appear in and executive produce original films for the network. She first rose to fame starring with her sister Tia on “Sister, Sister” from 1994-1999, and she co-hosted “The Real” for six seasons.

Her Hallmark TV credits include “A Christmas Miracle,” “Inventing the Christmas Prince” in 2022, “Girlfriendship,” “Christmas Comes Twice,” and more.

Claire is played by Chelsea Hobbs. According to her bio, Hobbs got the part of Gerda in the Hallmark Channel original movie “Snow Queen” when she was 16 years old, and she later had a recurring role on the show “The L Word.” She co-starred in the feature film “Lords of Dogtown” with Heath Ledger and in the Lifetime movie “Beach Girls” with Rob Lowe. Hobbs portrayed elite gymnast Emily Kmetko in ABC Family’s “Make it or Break It.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Siera Staples (Sandra)

Tim Beckmann (Jameson)

Roger Cross (Mark)

Matthew James Dowden (Sam)

Glen Gordon (Paul Ryan)

Andrew J. Hampton (RJ)

Brenda Lee Howard (Crystal)

Charles Jarman (Bruce Tallin)

Brianne Mapson (Dancer)

