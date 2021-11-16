Erin Krakow’s New Photoshoot Sparks Rumors Among Hallmark Fans

Erin Krakow posted a photo on social media of a photoshoot, and now her fans can’t stop guessing about what the photoshoot might be for. Many are hoping it’s connected to a new Hallmark project. Here’s a look at the photo she posted and the clues known so far about what it might be for.

Krakow Shared a Photo on Instagram & Wrote ‘Coming Soon’

Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” and also starred in the fan-favorite movie, “It Was Always You,” shared a picture from her photoshoot on Instagram.

She simply wrote: “Coming Soon… 📸: @svenboecker w/ Dream Team: @mirrormirroratelier @jt.stylist @boydsloan @seebacher @sponsford

🍪🍪🍪”

Many fans excitedly commented on how her photoshoot was with the “dream team.”

She tagged Sven Boecker, a photographer based in Vancouver., along with @mirrormirrorattelier, a makeup artist who works with her frequently.

Hair stylist Jill Tymos was tagged. They work closely together on a number of projects.

She also tagged fashion stylist Boyd Sloan, Rob Seebacher, and Sean Ponsford.

Krakow recently wrapped filming on “When Calls the Heart” season 9. Although the season 9 premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, it will likely premiere sometime in February, as it has previous seasons.

Her Fans Are Now Trying to Guess About the Photoshoot

Her fans are now trying to guess what the photoshoot is for. Makeup artist @mirrormirroratelier, who was tagged, simply replied, “💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼.”

They also shared an Instagram story about the photoshoot, writing “It’s a lewk.”

A fan wrote, “We love all your photoshoots 😍 can’t wait to see!”

Another fan wrote, “I have to admit I’m not sure what’s going on but I’m excited!!

Hoping for #IWAY2Forever❤️.”

This was a reference to her movie with Tyler Hynes, “It Was Always You.” Fans have been hoping that Krakow and Hynes would make a sequel for quite some time.

Many fans were hoping this might be for a sequel. One person replied, “Intriguing! Without reading your caption did i zoom in to see if @tyler_hynes was in the pic? yep.😂😏 A new Krakow photoshoot is equally exciting!!! 👏😍👏”

Another fan wrote, “Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!! Another Erin movie!! Makes my heart happy!! Soooooooo excited!! ❤️”

Another fan wrote, “PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS ROYAL MYSTERIES?,!,!” This is reference to a mystery series that Hallmark had announced would star Krakow, but hasn’t moved forward since the announcement.

Another person replied, “A movie with @daniellissing ???😍” Daniel Lissing starred as Jack on “When Calls the Heart” before his character was killed off. He has a new movie with GAC Family premiering in December, and he’ll be making an appearance on GAC Family’s “When Calls the Heart” spinoff, “When Hope Calls.”

This might also be a photoshoot for a project that’s not related to TV or movies. Several fans commented on how much they love her photoshoots.

Thanks for the feature @CI_Magazine!

I loved getting to share some of my favorite places in Vancouver with you & your readers!

Featuring photos by the super talented @melissacoulier! I’ll post them here soon 👍🏼

Oh, and hey @WoodyHarrelson 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/uE2mGLm1Mu — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) March 6, 2019

In 2019, Krakow was in a photoshoot for Cowboys & Indians magazine, Country Living reported. In one of the photos, she was riding a horse while wearing a red ball gown.

Sloan shared the same photo on Instagram too, and provided a hint about the project.

Sloan wrote, “New work featuring the lovely @erinkrakow coming soon!!”

