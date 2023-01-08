Where Was ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,” premieres on Sunday, January 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Janel Parrish and Niall Matter. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Ontario

“Pretty Little Liars” alum, Janel Parrish stars in the new movie which was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, according to photos from the set shared on Instagram. Jonathan Wright, who directs the movie, currently lives in the same province.

Parrish posted a photo about the movie in late November, sharing that the filming location was in Ottawa.

“Last day on set for something wonderful,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to share more, but in the meantime, here’s a very happy girl who loves her cast and crew 🤍 📸: @mrdarcyryan”

She recently hit 10 million followers on Instagram.

Ottawa Film Office also shared that the movie was made on location in Ottawa.

“What I’ve been up to 🕵🏻‍♀️ and what a joy it was 🥰“ she shared with her fans.

“Oohhh it’s getting steamy 😜 @niallmatter and I can’t wait for you to meet Sophie and Jackson this Sunday!” she wrote in another post.

Oohhh it’s getting steamy 😜 @niallmatter and I can’t wait for you to meet Sophie and Jackson this Sunday! https://t.co/z8qXdxTG5O — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) January 4, 2023

Matter is also proud of the movie.

He wrote on Twitter: “So proud to be a part of this one with you @JanelParrish and I couldn’t have asked for a better brother @jonesing4morgan @hallmarkmovie #FamilyHistoryMysteries”

So proud to be a part of this one with you @JanelParrish and I couldn’t have asked for a better brother @jonesing4morgan @hallmarkmovie #FamilyHistoryMysteries https://t.co/1YXV1u4IBQ — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) November 30, 2022

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal.”

Janel Parrish stars as Sophie. According to her bio, the two roles that have brought her the most fame are Mona on “Pretty Little Liars” and Margot in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. She’s also starred in the PLL spinoff series “The Perfectionists,” for which she received several Teen Choice Awards. Earlier this month, Parrish finished filming the main scenes for “Run & Gun” at Paramount Pictures.

She has recently starred in the Christmas comedy “Christmas is Canceled,” which was produced by Lionsgate for Amazon Prime.

Niall Matter stars as Jackson in the movie. According to his bio, in addition to his role as the protagonist Evan Cross in Syfy’s “Primeval: New World,” Matter is also known for his role as Zane on “Eureka.” Matter has appeared in productions such as “The Good Doctor” (on ABC,) “Constantine” (on NBC), “Supernatural” (on The CW,) and “iZombie.” He was also in TNT’s “Guilt by Association” with Julia Stiles.

Matter recently had a lead role in the series “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” The series ended after Candace Cameron Bure left for an executive role at Great American Family. In September, both Bure and Bill Abbott told Variety that they would love to move “Aurora Teagarden” over to Great American Family.

Abbott told Variety: “The world that she created around Aurora Teagarden was something very special, and certainly something we would love nothing more than to do more of.”

Bure added: “It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

