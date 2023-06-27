Fans Swoon Over Hallmark Couple’s Baby Bump Photos

A Hallmark couple recently shared new baby bump photos and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Stars Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are expecting a baby, and they’re sharing more stories as the due date draws closer.

August Said Grazzini Is ‘The Most Hands On Dad You Could Hope For’

August couldn’t contain her joy about expecting a baby with Grazzini when she shared a series of baby bump photos on Instagram recently.

“He’s the most hands on dad you could hope for, the one responsible for all the delicious gub gubs & also the one to blame for all the times you were rattled out of sleep coz mummy was laughing so hard,” she wrote.

The she added: “In less than 10 weeks, you can tell him yourself what a great papà he already is.”

Grazzini replied, “🥳 can’t wait! Love you two 🥰.”

The couple had previously shared that their baby is due in August 2023.

Friends & Followers Flooded the Couple with Congratulations & Words of Encouragement

Friends, colleagues, and followers alike flooded August’s post with words of joy and encouragement.

Jacklyn Collier wrote, “Two of my hallmark favs ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Michelle Gauvin wrote, “What beautiful pics. Happy 1st Father’s Day!!!”

Misty commented, “Y’all going to have one beautiful baby!! Congratulations 🎊”

Melissa Keaunui wrote, “Soo excited for you both!!!! Baby is going to be sooo cute!!!😍😍😍.”

Bobbi Hoydar wrote, “Love it and love his movies on hallmark and Virgin River. So excited for him!!!!!❤️❤️”

Grazzini and August are both prolific stars, both on the Hallmark network and outside of it.

August has starred in “Deliver by Christmas” opposite Eion Bailey and “A Second Chance at Love” opposite Gloria Reuben, Jarod Joseph, and Eriq La Salle on Hallmark, and “Hailey Dean Mystery” for three episodes.

Marco Grazzini has starred in “Hearts in the Game” opposite Erin Cahill and “Right in Front of Me” opposite Janel Parrish on Hallmark, and “The Story of Us.”

Outside of the network, August has been in six episodes of “Animal Control” this year, alsong with “Lucky Hank,” “So Help Me Todd,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Woke,” “Nancy Drew,” “Noelle,” “The Boys,” “Siren,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “The Good Doctor,” “Love in Design,” “Supernatural,” “The Other Kingdom” (18 episodes), and more.

Grazzini is perhaps best known for his 24-episode role as Mike on “Virgin River.” He’s also starred in “Designing Christmas,” “Close Up,” “Lonestar Christmas,” “Christmas Unwrapped,” “Kim’s Convenience” (six episodes), “The InBetween,” “Good Sam,” “The Murders,” “Anon,” “Supernatural,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “The Magicians,” “Heroes Reborn” (two episodes), “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “Deck the H alls,” “Total Drama” (23 episodes), and more.

After they made their first announcement, August shared a video thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin’s dry, bladder won’t let me be great & I’m down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏”

