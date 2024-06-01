Where Was ‘For Love & Honey’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “For Love & Honey,” premieres on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes moments from the cast.

‘For Love & Honey’ Was Filmed in Malta

According to Hallmark’s press release, “For Love & Honey” was filmed entirely on location in Malta. It marks the first in Hallmark’s Passport to Love series of summer movies.

Costume designer Giulia Orsi notes on LinkedIn that she worked on the movie for two months from February through March 2024.

In an interview with Heavy, Walker said about the filming location: “We were shooting on cliffs’ edges with the Mediterranean behind us. We’d shoot in 3,000-year-old aviaries… We were on the road constantly. We were hiking. We were in caves. We were on the move.”

Walker told People that when they were filming at an apiary, he briefly opened his beekeeper suit and multiple bees ended up flying in.

“So I opened my suit a little bit wider and I start blowing to try to get the bee out and two more bees fly into my suit. So I got three bees in my suit at this point,” he said. “Now they’re flying all over my head. They go into my hoodie and at this point I tell the beekeeper like, ‘Hey, I got three bees in my suit.’ We go down to the car where there’s no bees and I take my suit off, and one bee is stuck in my hood and it stings me in the chin.”

Clunie revealed in an Instagram post that she spent a month in Malta.

One of the filming locations seen is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa at Triq l-Erwieħ, which is referred to as St. John University in the film. The crew also filmed in Marsaxlokk, Malta, and the Valletta Region, Cinemaholic reported.

In an Instagram post, Walker shared that he really enjoyed the food while he was there.

In another post he shared, “To say I’m thankful for this adventure and this opportunity is an understatement.”

Meet the Cast

According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis reads: “Eva is a beekeeper who uncovers an ancient fresco while rescuing a hive. Austen, a visiting archeologist, thinks it is key to his research, so he persuades Eva to help him on his quest across Malta.”

Andrew Walker is Austen in the movie. His debut Hallmark movie was “A Bride for Christmas,” and since then he has starred in more than 20 Hallmark films, according to Hallmark’s press release. Some of his movies including “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love Struck Cafe,” “Bottled with Love,” “Merry & Bright,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” “Christmas on My Mind,” “Maple Valley Christmas,” “A Safari Romance,” “Christmas Island,” “Navigating Christmas,” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (for which a sequel will be airing this Christmas season.) He also stars in the “Curious Caterer” mystery series.

Margaret Clunie is Eva in the movie. According to Hallmark’s press release, she recently starred in season 2 of “Dalgliesh” and was also in the “Star Wars” prequel series “Andor.” Her other credits include “Last Christmas” by Universal Pictures, “Victoria,” “A Young Doctor’s Notebook & Other Stories,” “Upstart Crow,” “Endeavour,” “Death in Paradise,” “Babylon,” “Johnny English Reborn,” and more.

According to Hallmark’s press release, the cast includes:

Andrew Walker (Austen)

Margaret Clunie (Eva)

Amanda Victoria Vilanova (Chloe)

Nicola Azzopardi (Luna)

Davide Tucci Anthony Ellul (Pawlu)

Ian Porter (Dr. Michael)

Alex Rafael (James)

Marysia Peres (Maltese Archaeologist)

