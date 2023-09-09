‘Fourth Down and Love’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Fourth Down and Love,” premieres on Saturday, September 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see cast stories.

‘Fourth Down and Love’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Back in April, the ActorVan Studio on Instagram listed a few films that were currently or about to shoot in Vancouver, and included “Fourth Down and Love” as being filmed in Canada in June.

Actress Sophia Powers also shared her excitement about the movie premiering soon.

“You can catch me on @hallmarkchannel as Keira in #FourthDownAndLove. So thrilled to be apart of this project alongside the amazing @ryanpaevey @phutton and so many more amazing people.”

Darlene Tait said on Instagram “This would have been my father’s 100th birthday and he’d have gotten a huge kick out of this.”

She also shared a sneak peek earlier this year teasing a look at her “grandsons.”

“I can’t wait to reveal the full faces of the ‘grandsons’ that I was given in this Supporting Role,” she wrote.

Meet the Cast

As a part of the network’s annual “Fall Into Love” programming event, this original movie pairs Paevey with Hutton, a familiar face from Hallmark and one of the stars of the channel’s popular drama series, “When Calls the Heart.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

There may be a romance replay when a single mother and her college sweetheart, a pro-football player sidelined by injury, cross paths when Pascale Hutton (“When Calls the Heart,” “You Had Me at Aloha”) and Ryan Paevey (“A Fabled Holiday,” “Two Tickets to Paradise”) star in “Fourth Down and Love,” a new, original movie premiering Saturday, September 9 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Fall into Love programming event. Erin Allen (Hutton) is a single mother to her football-loving 12-year-old daughter, Kiera (Sophia Powers, “Unexpected Grace”), who plays in the town’s junior flag football league. At Keira’s football practice, Erin runs into the coach’s brother and professional football player, Mike Hanson (Paevey). Erin and Mike are blindsided – they were college sweethearts. Mike is visiting his brother, Jimmy (Dan Payne, “Outrunners”), while healing from a football injury that diminishes his chances of achieving his dream of finally getting a championship ring. When Jimmy gets the call to coach the high school team, Mike steps up as the flag football coach. As Erin and Mike spend time together, old sparks are rekindled despite Erin’s hesitance. Right before the championship game, Mike receives good news but also an unsettling truth while Erin learns to go after what she wants – and they both learn to follow their hearts.

According to her bio, Pascale Hutton (who plays Erin) has showcased her talents through many appearances in theater, film, and television. Hutton’s contributions earned her a Gemini award for her role in “Intelligence” (CBC) and a Leo award for her performance in “Sanctuary” (SyFy). For the past nine years, she has delighted audiences as Rosemary Coulter in Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” while also starring in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, including “The Perfect Bride,” “The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells,” “My One and Only,” and “You Had Me at Aloha,” which she co-produced alongside her co-star Kavan Smith.

Paevey stars as Mike. According to his bio, his primary passion as a child revolved around embracing the wonders of the outdoors. The prospect of acting didn’t even register on his childhood aspirations, because he loved activities like camping, hiking, and rock climbing. As an adult, he dabbled in modeling alongside his construction job to earn some extra income. Then in December 2013, he took on the role of Detective Nathan West in ABC’s “General Hospital.” His character swiftly garnered a devoted fan following, and he remained a part of the show for four years. Paevey’s exit from the series marked one of the most lamented farewells in the annals of soap opera history.

Today he’s starred in numerous Hallmark films, including the “Mr. Darcy” series, “Harvest Love,” “Hope at Christmas,” “From Friend to Fiance,” “A Summer Romance,” “Matching Hearts,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Little Daytime Drama,” “Coyote Creek Christmas,” and more.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Sophia Powers (Keira Allen)

Dan Payne (Jimmy Hanson)

Steve Bacic (Richard)

Heather Doerksen (Danielle Hanson)

Kalyn Miles (Georgina)

Darlene Tait (Gertie Hanson)

Fred Henderson (Gus)

Piper Scott (Zoey Hanson)

Panou (Whaler Head Coach)

Ian Ronningen (Bucks Flag Coach)

Darby Steeves (Kristina)

Cole Fairbank (Lucas)

Aaron Joseph (Ref)

Gemma Martini (Whaler Team Doctor)

David Stuart (Whaler G.M.)

Kellen Tanis (Lincoln)

Yasmeen Kelders (Charlotte)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Announcer)

Adil Zaidi (Commentator)

Ernest Jackson (Stunt Coordinator)

Brent Connolly (Mike Stunt Football Double)

Dustin Pederson (Stallion Stunt McCabe Player )

Stellina Rusich (Dialogue Coach)

