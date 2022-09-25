Where Was ‘Francesca Quinn, PI’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest feature, “Francesca Quinn, PI,” premieres on Sunday, September 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Francesca Quinn, PI’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

According to IMDB, this new thriller was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and is a production of Cartel Pictures and Mystery Island Pictures.

A Redditor posted a link to a casting call, leaving many viewers happy they were finally getting a new Hallmark mystery movie. The full casting call can be seen here. The movie’s shooting details included:

Shooting starts: May 30, 2022

Shooting finishes: June 17, 2022

Shooting locations: Winnipeg & environs

The movie was originally going to be called “Heartland Mysteries,” but it looks like the name was later changed to match the name of the main character.

Many movies are being filmed in Winnipeg right now and it looks like a few Hallmark Christmas movies are on the list!

Meet the Cast

The full synopsis for the movie reads: “Francesca ‘Frankie’ Quinn (Jansen) is a private investigator in St. Benedict, Minnesota who finds herself in the middle of a personal case when her fiancé Carl Wiseman (Derek Kun, ‘Heartland Homicide’) is murdered. Detective Wyn Rousseau (Bruce) is assigned to the case…and also happens to be Frankie’s ex. The two share a powerful intellect and were once very much in love, but things ended badly. Following their split, Frankie left her forensics job with the police department and became a private investigator. She stands back and lets Wyn do his job but, after a week of no progress, Carl’s sister hires her to solve the case. As the one-time couple teams up to unravel a serpentine plot and unmask a sinister killer, the investigation strikes at their hearts.”

Mallory Jansen, who plays Frankie, is a well-known actress from Australia. She recently had a starring role in “The Big Leap,” a drama-comedy series on FOX. “The Big Leap” is centered on the world of ballet.

In July, she posted “Been busy solving crimes 😎” and people were very happy to see another Hallmark mystery movie appear with their favorite actress.

Other television appearances include “This Is Us,” “American Housewife,” and a recurring role as Special Agent Margo James in Mark Wahlberg’s action-packed thriller “Shooter,” which airs on the USA Network. Her most recent appearance was in “Her Pen Pal,” which aired on the Hallmark Channel.

Dylan Bruce, who plays Wyn, recurs as Spencer in the second season of the sitcom “Sex/Life,” which is streaming on Netflix. Before that, Bruce had a starring role in “The Murders,” a Canadian limited series. Previous roles for Bruce include Bobo Winthrop on NBC’s “Midnight Texas” and Paul Dierden on BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” both of which were critically acclaimed.

Bruce isn’t very active on social media. One of the only posts he’s about the movie was a pretty funny one where he stated “#sleuthers! come watch me cross my arms a lot and us set ‘who done its’ and ‘twist and turns’ records.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Samantha Kendrick (Det. Beatrice Knutsen)

Alicia Johnston (Det. Ella Huntsman)

Paul Essiembre (Chief Jim Quinn)

Robert Nahum (Bill Duncan)

Amy Groening (Sally Gibson)

Teryl Rothery (Megan Quinn)

Derek Kun (Carl)

Diane Isfeld (Female Guard)

Laurel Fife (Kara McRae)

Mariam Bernstein (Pam)

Stephen Gatphoh (Officer Wiggins)

Dutchess Cayetano (Exec. Assistant)

Richard Patrick Tolton II (Harlan Trent)

Adam Hurtig (Christopher Bishop)

Ernie Pitts (Mickey Cole)

Lindsay Nance (Sheryl Wiseman)

Chelsea Rankin (Hotel Clerk)

Angela Narth (Ronda Harper)

Ernesto Griffith (Dave O’Connor)

Steven Ratzlaff (Lucian McRae)

Cheryl Soluk (Jury Foreperson)

Kerri Webster (Allison)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup