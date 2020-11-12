Is ‘Fuller House’ Season 6 Happening After the Show’s Cancellation?

Candace Cameron Bure and other Fuller House stars would love to still see a sixth season of the show, even though Netflix canceled the popular series. Is there a chance that might still happen?

Candace Cameron Bure Said the Cast Would Love To Do a Sixth Season

In an interview with Us Magazine, Cameron Bure said that she and other cast members would love to see a sixth season of the show.

She said: “We would absolutely love it if we could because I think there are so many fun stories to tell with the Fuller House gang… There’s just so much more there. So, who knows? We can only, you know, cross our fingers and hope that the people who control it would allow us to do it.”

When Fuller House wrapped, Cameron Bure just wasn’t ready to say goodbye. At the time she said: “I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life.”

She said that she, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber joked about doing a Fullest House that would be kind of like The Golden Girls.

Storylines Were Planned for a Sixth Season Before the Show Was Canceled

Before the show was canceled, plans were already in place for what would happen in the sixth season, ScreenRant reported. Stephanie’s daughter, Danielle, would have been a big focus. Her daughter wasn’t seen much in the fifth season because she was going to be a big part of the sixth season storyline.

She told Insider: “That was something that I would have wanted to see in season six, her truly raising a baby… And I would have liked to have seen a lot more storylines with the kids and particularly the babies because I think that’s something that was so special in Full House because you actually saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler.”

Cameron Bure told Insider that they were expecting a sixth season order.

She said, “…The intent behind all of us was that it was going to go six seasons. And I mean, we were thrilled that we had five. I know there was some disappointment though that we didn’t have the sixth season, but there are other network reasons, we aren’t privy to that information, as to why they made that decision one season early.”

She Also Said She’d Be Interested in John Stamos’ Idea for a Spinoff

Cameron Bure told Us Magazine that she would also be very interested in John Stamos’ idea for a spinoff. Stamos’ idea involves a story about Uncle Jesse before DJ’s mother (and his sister) died. She’d love to be involved in producing a spinoff, even if she couldn’t act in it.

“If there was another connection — producing it or something, then totally,” she said.

Stamos pitched the idea in 2019 as a prequel exploring what happened before present-day Fuller House and even before the Full House timeline.

For now, there are no plans for a sixth season of Fuller House. But the cast would certainly love to be involved if that changed.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule