Where Was ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “ “Ghosts of Christmas Always” premieres on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kim Matula, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Ian Harding and Reginald VelJohnson.

‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’ Was Filmed in Hartford, Connecticut

According to CT News Junkie, “Ghosts of Christmas Always” was partially shot at the Connecticut State Capitol. Eric Connery, the Office of Legislative Management’s facilities administrator, said that the film production would cover all costs associated with using the facility, including overtime by Capitol police.

We-Ha also wrote about the movie being shot in West Hartford. A production member from Synthetic Cinema International, based in Connecticut, told We-Ha.com that the snow that fell prior to filming provided the perfect touch, and they didn’t end up needing fake snow.

We-Ha revealed that one of the major filming locations was a 1926 home on 34 Foxcroft Road in West Hartford. Filming was also done at the Bushnell Park Carousel.

The movie was filmed from the beginning of March through mid-March, so by the time they filmed at the Capitol, the weather was warmer, CT News Junkie shared.

The photo above is from March 4, when they were filming on Highland Street.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Katherine (Matula) works for the Department of Restoring Christmas Spirit as a Ghost of Christmas Present. She loves her job, visiting Earth every Christmas to help one unsuspecting soul rediscover their Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store for her. Along with her co-workers, Ghost of Christmas Past Arlene (Tan Chinn) and Ghost of Christmas Future Roy (VelJohnson), their assignment is a man named Peter (Harding). They’re not sure why they’ve been assigned to him because, unlike their typical cases, Peter’s Christmas spirit is on point. When it appears that Katherine and Peter just might be fated for each other, their assignment starts to head down an unusual path toward none of them could have expected.

Kim Matula plays Katherine. According to her bio, Matula was born in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2008, she got her first role in the TV movie “Queen Sized.” She was quickly cast as Hope Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” where she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy. In 2019, Matula worked on the MGM movie “Fighting with My Family.” Matula’s recent TV roles include “The Resident,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “Leverage: Redemption,” and “9-1-1.”

She sat down with Media Village to talk about the new movie. She discussed what it’s like to take a leap of faith.

“Often people get caught up in taking life by the reins and trying to force the things we want,” she told Media Village. “It can get overwhelming and disheartening when [those] things aren’t happening. Sometimes you have to let go and trust that it’s all going to be okay. If you just let life happen, sometimes you will find things presented to you and it’s the best gift you [could] get. It’s scary, but just let go and follow the wave. There could be something really beautiful waiting for you on the other side. That’s what happens with Katherine.”

Ian Harding plays Peter. He recently shared wonderful news on Instagram about a new addition to his family.

According to his bio, Harding landed his first significant part as a series regular on “Pretty Little Liars.” He soon became a fan favorite and received the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Drama for seven consecutive years (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015).

Reginald Veljhonson takes on the role of Roy. According to his bio, he’s well known for his roles in Hollywood, including on TV. From his early days on the classic ABC sitcom “Family Matters” as Carl Winslow to his current role in the just-completed indie film “Roswell Delirium,” he’s had a stellar career. His many credits include “The Christmas Lottery,” “Station 19,” “Mom,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Ray Donovan,” and more.

Lori Tan Chinn is Arlene in the movie. According to her bio, she’s a second-generation Chinese/Vietnamese American and has been in the performing arts for 53 years. She’s an actress, dancer, singer, writer, choreographer, and more. Her film credits include “Mickey Blue Eyes,” “She-Devil,” “What About Bob?,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and Disney Pixar’s “Turning Red.” Her TV credits include “Roseanne,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” and the upcoming Apple TV+ movie, “Strange Planet.”

Beth Leave is Susan Kraine. According to her bio, she’s received numerous awards and is known for her many Broadway roles. Her Broadway roles include “Bandstand,” DeeDee Allen in “The Prom,” “The Drowsy Chaperone” (for which she received a Tony and more), “Baby It’s You,” “Elf,” “Mamma Mia!,” and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Christopher Innvar (Robert Baron)

Kate MacCluggage (Lily Baron)

Blair Baker (Charlie)

Julian Gamble (Grandpa Bob, 70s)

Stanton Nash (Bob, 30s)

Liana Hunt (Betsey, 30s)

Meghan O’Leary (Rachel)

Kendyl Ito (Bartender)

JB Chen (Business/Burly Associate)

Juan Carlos Infante (Gabe the barkeep)

Anna Clare Kerr (Mother, 1956)

Kathleen Garrett (Mrs. Winchester)

Christopher Riley (Young Peter)

Leo James Peter (Preteen Peter)

Jack Carter Barton (Teen Peter)

Austin Schoenfeld (Devon)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup