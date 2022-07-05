‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Leading New Hallmark Movie

A “Grey’s Anatomy” star is headlining a new Hallmark movie. Jaicy Elliot is starring in “Romance in Style” opposite Benjamin Hollingsworth.

The New Movie Focuses on a Body Positivity Message

According to TV Insider, this new movie has a message that focuses on body positivity.

In a statement, Elliot said: “I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message. Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built.”

The movie is about a plus-size fashion designer, Ella (portrayed by Elliot), who is working as a freelance seamstress for a fashion publication, TV Insider reported. Ella meets Derek (Hollingsowrth) who is taking over his dad’s magazine business. He enlists Ella to help him learn about the fashion industry as part of his new role.

Executive Vice President of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, told TV Insider: “We are very excited to bring our viewers this movie that celebrates self-love and self-acceptance. We are committed to a more diverse and inclusive slate of projects, so we are happy to share a story showing that love comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Candice Huffine, a famous plus-size model, is also starring.

Joey Plager and Ellie Kanner are executive producing the movie.

Elliot Stars as Dr. Taryn Helm on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Elliot is well-known for her role as Dr. Taryn Helm on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s appeared in 73 episodes, according to IMDb, since 2017. She also guest-starred on “Station 19” for three episodes.

Hollingsworth’s credits include “Virgin River” (Dan Brady for 31 episodes), “Joe Pickett,” “Nancy Drew,” “Debris,” “Love Under the Olive Tree,” “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” “Rabid,” “Cold Pursuit,” “Code Black,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” (2017), “Cult” (Peter Grey), “Coming Home for Christmas,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Lucky in Love,” “The Beautiful Life: TBL,” “The Line,” and more.

