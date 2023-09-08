Where Was ‘Guiding Emily’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Guiding Emily,” premieres on Friday, September 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo, and Eric McCormack as the voice of Garth. Read on to learn all about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Guiding Emily’ Was Filmed in the Vancouver, Canada, Region

The new romantic feature Guiding Emily was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to the production company, Front Street Pictures. The movie is based on a Barbara Hinske novel, also called “Guiding Emily.” In the book, Emily bonds with a black lab, but the movie stars a golden retriever instead.

Sarah Drew posted a few pictures and reels on Instagram while on set, one of which showed couple of cute golden retrievers running around while the kids worked as “puppy wranglers.”

She also announced other movies she has been working on.

“Now that all of my movies have been announced I thought I’d put them all in one tidy post here so you know when and where to see them this fall!!” she wrote. Her upcoming works include “How She Caught a Killer” airing on Lifetime in September and “Birthright: Outlaw” airing on Pureflix in October.

She also talked about “Guiding Emily” and how Owen, the dog who plays Garth, is training to be a guide dog in real life.

She mentioned how much she enjoyed working on this movie by giving tribute to her coworkers.

“Difficult to put into words how special this show was,” she wrote. “It was emotional and challenging and piercingly joyful. Like you could reach out and touch the electric joy on set. Brilliant cast. Brilliant crew. Incredible director @andymikita captaining the ship with kindness, collaboration, creativity and joy!! Gonna miss this crew big time! Cannot wait for you all to see this one!!”

And look at those puppies! “I cannot handle this… 🐾🐾🐶🐶🥰🥰” she wrote in one adorable post.

“Dopamine overload. Can’t wait to tell you what I’ve been up to ❤️🐶🐾” she hinted in another post.

Antonio Cupo also said he loved working on this movie.

Actress Sharon Taylor shared a selfie with the actress and her paws-tastic costar!

“I just finished working on a really special movie starring the incredibly lovely and talented @thesarahdrew” she wrote.

Actor Toby Levins admitted that this movie hits close to home…

“My mom @leslevins has a guide dog so it is a story close to my heart,” he wrote.

“I have done a lot of movie of the weeks, but some are more special than others. I don’t think I’m allowed to say a whole lot about this one, but it had a bit of a personal theme,” he wrote in another post.

“Insert joke about tinder profile picture here,” he joked.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Emily’s life changes after losing her eyesight, while a guide dog struggles with training. Through a series of missed encounters both overcome their obstacles and find each other.

Sarah Drew is Emily in the movie. According to her bio, one of her best-known roles is portraying Dr. April Kepner on the popular series “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also making her presence felt with a recurring role on Freeform’s “Cruel Summer.”

Beyond her TV success, Drew has ventured into the world of feature films, recently taking on a leading role in Sony’s “Moms’ Night Out.” Her cinematic journey also includes “The Baxter,” where she shared the screen with Elizabeth Banks and Paul Rudd, and “Radio,” where she worked alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ed Harris.

Drew’s journey in the entertainment industry began as a series regular on the beloved show “Everwood.”

Antonio Cupo plays Matthew. Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, his early years included starring on both school stages and in regional theaters, according to his bio. Cupo has taken on leading roles in a series of Hallmark Channel movies, such as “I Do, I Do, I Do,” “Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Hats Off to Christmas!” and “For Better or for Worse.” He also graced the screen in “A Glenbrooke Christmas” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

In addition to acting, Cupo also works in music, where he engages in writing and production, showcasing his versatility.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Eric Mc Cormack (Voice of Garth )

Sharon Taylor (Katie )

Christine Willes (Martha )

Matty Finochio (Drew )

Peter Benson (Mark )

Toby Levins (Connor )

Kerensa Cooper (Zoe)

Celina Martin (Lindy)

Laura Adkin (Steph)

Lillian Doucet -Roche (Gina)

Preston Jovan Drabble (Alex)

Julia Bonnett (Julie)

Linda Ko (Dr. Anderson)

Amy Amantea (Olivia)

David Attar (Carlo)

Mila Jones (Little Girl)

Alison Matthews (Doris)

Owen (Garth)

Michael Crestejo (Stunt Coordinator)

Breanna M. Watkins (Emily Stunt Double)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September and October Lineup