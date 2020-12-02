Gwen Stefani Says She & Blake Shelton First Bonded Over Hallmark Christmas Movies

Gwen Stefani appeared on a Facebook Live chat with the Hallmark Channel to talk about her new song, Here This Christmas, that was recorded exclusively for the 2020 Countdown to Christmas movie lineup. During her interview, she shared that she and fiance Blake Shelton had initially bonded over Hallmark Christmas movies and still watch them together to this day.

Stefani Said That Hallmark Christmas Movies Were One of the First Things She & Shelton Bonded Over

During her Facebook Live interview, Stefani was asked if she ever watches Hallmark Christmas movies herself and she quickly said yes. In fact, she added, she and fiance Blake Shelton bonded over Hallmark movies.

“It’s actually one of the first things that we bonded on,” she said laughing, “…watching Hallmark Christmas movies. There’s just something about these movies that gets you so, so sucked in…”

She added that she and Shelton started watching Hallmark movies again over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We started watching them last week actually…,” she said. “We were doing our holiday Thanksgiving turkey and watching the movies, and they rolled one after another…”

Stefani and Shelton have been quarantining with Stefani’s sons during the pandemic, UPI reported. In late October, the couple got engaged in Oklahoma, People reported. They shared the news on Instagram. Stefani wrote, “@blakeshelton yes please!” Shelton shared the same image and wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Stefani Said She Loves that Shelton’s Mom Has Made Hallmark Movies

Stefani then talked glowingly about how Shelton’s mom has made Hallmark movies.

“Blake’s mom had some movies that she did — some Hallmark movies — and they’re Christmas movies and Blake actually produced them,” she said.

One of them, she mentioned, is Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. The movie is based on the 2012 Christmas song that Shelton wrote with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, Southern Living reported. Shackleford also wrote a book with the same title in 2013.

“Blake’s mom has a Christmas movie on Hallmark — she has three of them…,” she said. “Very proud of that, to be part of that — my new mother-in-law to be.”

She said that as a little girl she always dreamed of having a family and being a mom, and now she gets to pass down all her Christmas traditions to her kids.

“I feel like that’s one thing I’ve done right as a parent… My kids are so nostalgic about Christmas and so excited,” she said. “And last night I was putting Apollo down and he’s like, ‘Mommy, Christmas is my favorite holiday!’ And he’s like six-years-old. … They’re just so excited.”

She commented that just that morning, her kids were wearing elf pajamas on their own because they’re just so excited about the holidays.

One of her family’s traditions, she added, is making marshmallow Christmas wreaths every year. She said they also have a tradition of emailing Santa and asking him to put up a wrapping paper “wall” that they have to crash through to get to the presents under the tree. He only puts up the wall if you email him and you’ve been good all year, she quickly added.

When asked about Christmas items she likes better, Stefani said she prefers hot cocoa to egg nog (“or wine would be good too”) and making a snowman over snowball fights. She also said that when it comes to white Christmas lights or multi-colors, she chose white lights this year but she really likes both. She added that in her family, it’s all about Christmas Day more than Christmas Eve.

