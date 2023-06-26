Fans Gush Over Hallmark Alum’s Stunning Wedding Photos & Video

Hallmark star Jessy Schram just got married, and her fans can’t stop gushing over her stunning wedding photos, and a wedding video that shows her groom in tears when he sees her. The star got engaged in late December 2021, and announced her wedding in June.

Jessy Schram & Sterling Taylor Got Married in June at an Antique Shop

Schram and husband Sterling Taylor were married June 18 in Chicago at an antique shop, People reported. Schram announced her wedding on Instagram, sharing some photos from People’s coverage of the event.

Schram wrote: “Still on cloud 9, taking in every single moment of the joy explosion that was this weekend. I got to marry the man of my dreams while being surrounded by the most loving, supportive and epically fun family and friends. We are beyond grateful. Thank you @people for the beautiful write up, sharing some of the details our day 🤍.”

Her wedding dress was different than the one she wore for the cover of Modern Luxury Weddings, where she dressed up as the bride-to-be.

People reported that the couple got married in a 60,000-foot architectural salvage store that’s also an antique shop. Schram said they were looking for a venue that was unique, and they loved the quirky energy of the store.

Schram’s wedding dress was designed by Dana Harel. Schram told people: “I loved how classic it felt while giving that extra bit of excitement. It feels classic yet still day dreamy. When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself.”

For the rehearsal dinner, they enjoyed Chicago pizza and a sunset cruise, People reported. The ceremony was attended by 113 guests and officiated by actor Oded Fehr. The wedding was planned by Blue Moon Events, flowers were provided by Thistle & Plume, and the food was provided by Boka Catering. The menu included braised short ribs, Verlasso salmon, broccoli hash, polenta croquettes, gem lettuce, and sunflower themed cocktails. The desserts included Stan’s Donuts and a gluten-free chocolate cake with chocolate mousse.

The couple also had artisan ice cubes that had a portrait of their cat, Pirate, inside, People reported.

Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s wedding photos.

Emilie de Ravin wrote, “Yay!!! Congrats you guys!!! & Beautiful photos 😍 Jessy you look so happy, and bloody stunning! xoxoxoxo 😘🫶🏼💋”

Siobhan Fahey wrote, “Congratulations to you both.. you look gorgeous! Xx”

JJ Films Revealed a Stunning Wedding Montage Video

On Instagram, JJ Films shared a stunning video of the wedding that you can watch below.

The montage shows Taylor getting ready for the wedding, and it shows Schram and Taylor dancing the night away in celebration. There’s also a sweet moment showing Schram walking down the aisle and catching her groom-to-be’s eye.

J.J_Films wrote: “Thank y’all for the amazing time and opportunity for allowing me to document this special day🤍 I had soo much fun @sterlingptaylor @jschramer Congratulations 🎊🎉🍾 Newlyweds.”

Schram and Taylor announced their engagement in late December 2021, just before Christmas.

According to Taylor’s website, he’s a climber, writer, traveler, and photographer who shared his photography while on a motorcycle adventure that covered 49 states. He shared that he traveled across the U.S. with “only a bike, a backpack, and the spirit of adventure.”

Schram has most recently been starring in “Chicago Med,” appearing in 39 episodes. She also starred in Hallmark’s 2021 movie, “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” along with other movies like “A Nashville Christmas Carol,” “Amazing Winter Romance,” “Country at Heart,” “Road to Christmas,” and more.

