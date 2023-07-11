Hallmark Announces First-Ever Christmas Cruise With Stars: Full Details

For the first time ever, Hallmark will give fans a chance to set sail with their favorite stars on a four-day cruise next year. The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, from November 5 – 9, 2024.

First announced on July 11, 2023, the cruise will feature opportunities to connect with some of the network’s top talent and participate in lots of holiday-themed activities with fellow fans. As part of the announcement, Hallmark has just kicked off a pre-sale period, giving its most devoted fans a chance to book before the general public. Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise to Kick Off With Tree Lightning Ceremony

Hallmark has just launched a pre-sale in partnership with Sixthman, which specializes in creating themed “festivals at sea” with celebrity guests, with cruises specially-designed for everyone from KISS fans to Broadway fans. For the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, the Norwegian Gem cruise ship will be “transformed into a winter wonderland,” per People.

Hallmark has not yet announced which of its stars will be on board, but a web site dedicated to the Christmas Cruise says fans will have the chance to participate in “interactive talent panels” and photo ops with stars.

On Hallmark’s Instagram announcement about the cruise, Cameron Mathison commented with multiple applause emoji and Benjamin Ayres‘ Romance University account wrote, “This looks incredible 🌲 ⚓️🍷❤️”

In addition to sailing with the stars and spending a day exploring Nassau, fans will also get to partake in lots of holiday-themed activities including Christmas craft workshops, “Christmas Carol-oke,” a movie marathon, an ugly sweater contest and Christmas cookie decorating. Fans will also get to attend the world premiere of a “Countdown to Christmas” movie in the ship’s 1,000-seat theater and, according to People, the cruise will begin with a “Light the Night” tree lighting ceremony.

How to Sign Up for the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Hallmark is running a pre-sale event now through July 19, which gives fans a chance to book their rooms ahead of the general public. The first step is creating a profile on pre-sale page to indicate you’re interested in attending. You’ll receive a confirmation email from Sixthman, but will then need to wait to receive the specific time when you can book your room.

Pre-sale registration is open until July 19, but those who sign up for the pre-sale by 11:59 pm Eastern time on July 16 will get first dibs on rooms by receiving an email with their “Early Booking Time” (EBT) on July 17. During the specific time block they’re given, sometime between 10 am Eastern time on July 18 to 2 pm Eastern time on July 21, they’ll be able to book their package.

According to the site, there are options for paying in full or placing a $100 deposit per person and signing up for a payment plan.

Some Hallmark stars have individually held fan cruises in the past, including one featuring Andrew Walker and Paul Greene in January 2023 and the cruises that Jonathan Bennett’s LGBTQ+ travel company hosts, but the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise marks the first time the network has spearheaded an at-sea getaway like this for its fans.

As soon as Hallmark announced the cruise on social media, fans were tagging friends in the comments and declaring their intentions to be on board.

One wrote, “Two of my favorite things! Cruising and the @hallmarkchannel!!! Feels like a dream!”