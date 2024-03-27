Hallmark’s April 2024 Lineup: Schedule of New ‘Spring Into Love’ Movies

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery’s new April 2024 movies will begin soon. Check out the lineup of new spring-themed feature films below.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, March 30: ‘An Easter Bloom’

Play

Although not technically an April movie, Hallmark’s Easter-themed film is a welcome addition to the spring lineup. “An Easter Bloom” premieres on Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel — the day before Easter. This Dayspring movie stars Aimee Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost.”

Friday, April 5: ‘One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’

Play

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” premieres on Friday, April 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Mystery (formerly called Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.) This movie stars Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, and Barbara Niven.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Hannah meets a new side of law & order as she investigates a murder and crosses paths with by-the-books prosecuting attorney Chad Norton. Meanwhile, Delores has a secret.”

Saturday, April 6: ‘Blind Date Book Club’

Play

Hallmark’s new film “Blind Date Book Club” premieres on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Erin Krakow of “When Calls the Heart” and Robert Buckley of “Chesapeake Shores.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A bookstore owner finds love and direction in life after agreeing to review a famous author’s new novel in her blind-date-with-a-book club.”

Sunday, April 7: ‘When Calls the Heart’

Play

“When Calls the Heart” premieres season 11 on Sunday, April 7 on the Hallmark Channel.

Saturday, April 13: ‘Legend of the Lost Locket’

Play

Hallmark’s new film “Legend of the Lost Locket” premieres on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock of “When Calls the Heart.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long-lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff.”

Saturday, April 20: ‘Falling in Love in Niagara’

Play

Hallmark’s new film “Falling in Love in Niagara” premieres on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After her fiancé leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love.”

Friday, April 26: ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans” premieres on Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Mystery. The movie stars Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach as they reprise their characters from the popular franchise.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Goldy Berry’s Medieval feast at Hyde Castle gets interrupted by a murder. She teams up with Detective Shultz to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again.”

Saturday, April 27: ‘Branching Out’

Hallmark’s new film “Branching Out” premieres on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Sarah Drew and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia tracks down her daughter’s IVF donor. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family.”