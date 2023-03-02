Hallmark’s March 2023 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for March 2023. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning in addition to new episodes of “The Way Home” and the premiere of the new series, “Ride.”

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, March 6: ‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’

Play

Preview – The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal – Hallmark Channel Catch "The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal" starring Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner on Hallmark Channel! Premieres, Saturday March 4 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. 2023-02-23T23:12:35Z

Hallmark’s new movie “The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal” premieres on Saturday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Freshly engaged interior designer, Nicole, still wonders if the one she is meant to be with is her mystery college pen pal whose letters she has kept all these years. At a loss of what to do, she seeks out assistance from The Love Club – four women who met 10 years prior and made a vow to always be there for one another should any of them encounter relationship challenges at any point in their lives. Nicole and the ladies of The Love Club reunite and set out to track down Nicole’s pen pal, sending them on a journey to a lodge in the mountains where Nicole encounters romance, comedic imposters, female bonding, and plenty of mishaps until ultimately, the letters help lead her to her true love.”

Saturday, March 11: ‘Game of Love’

Hallmark’s new movie “Game of Love” premieres on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Brooks DArnell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Audrey (Sustad), a creative board game designer and Matthew (Darnell), a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love.”

Sunday, March 12: ‘Unexpected Grace’

Play

Preview – Unexpected Grace – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for "Unexpected Grace" starring Erica Durance and Michael Rady. Premieres, Sunday March 12 at 7/6c. 2023-02-24T02:34:24Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Unexpected Grace” on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erica Durance, Michael Rady, and Erica Tremblay.

The synopsis reads: “

Saturday, March 18: ‘A Winning Team’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Winning Team” premieres on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Nadia Hatta and Kristoffer Polaha.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When pro soccer player Emily (Hatta) finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian (Polaha), a laid-back small-town coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs.”

Sunday, March 19: ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “The Cases of Mystery Lane” on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia.

The synopsis reads: “Birdie and Alden Case find a way to keep the mystery in their marriage alive, literally, when the amateur sleuths are pulled into a murder investigation.”

Saturday, March 25: ‘A Picture of Her’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Picture of Her” premieres on Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Tyler Hynes and Rhiannon Fish.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Beth (Fish) unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.”

Sunday, March 26 Brings ‘The Way Home’ Finale & the Premiere of ‘Ride’

Play

Preview – Ride – Hallmark Channel Get a first look at the all-new original Hallmark Channel series, "Ride" starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff. 2023-02-17T02:25:33Z

On Sunday, March 26, Hallmark viewers get a double feature on the Hallmark Channel.

First, “The Way Home” will air its finale at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

After the finale, Hallmark’s new series “Ride” will air its very first episode at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’