Hallmark Introduces New Way to Stream This Year’s Christmas Movies

Just in time for Christmas, Hallmark Media has announced a brand new way for viewers who don’t have cable to watch Hallmark’s new Christmas movies online. Hallmark’s offering this new alternative through Peacock’s streaming service.

Peacock Will Be Streaming Three Hallmark Channels Live & Offering On-Demand Options

There are already a few streaming platforms that offer Hallmark channels — including the new Christmas movies — but Deadline describes Hallmark’s new partnership with Peacock as “a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal for the network.”

According to Deadline, Peacock will be able to stream all the live programming from Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. In addition, the streaming platform will offer on-demand content too. In addition, Peacock will offer a special collection of extra movies that makes this unique from what other platforms offer.

According to Peacock’s Hallmark page, all three channels will be “always-on,” so you can stream everything new live if you want. The webpage also mentions “new Hallmark originals and next-day movies” for those who aren’t watching live. And it will also have a “Hallmark Collection on Demand.”

It’s not exactly clear what the “Collection on Demand” will entail, but it may be more in line with Hallmark’s own streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, where you can watch older movies whenever you want. The photo that goes along with this listing has a caption that reads “Hallmark Movies & More,” which is a service available on some streaming networks like Xumo, Pluto, and Samsung TV. In 2021, Cord Cutters referred to Hallmark Movies & More as featuring “over 120 titles of original Hallmark content.”

The New Service Launches on November 2

The service is launching on Wednesday, November 2, Deadline reported.

To find the service, you’ll just need to go to Peacock’s home page, where you’ll see a Hallmark hub that features all three channels.

Peacock’s website notes that all you have to do to access the new channels is sign up for a Peacock account. It will be part of a regular Peacock subscription.

Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, told Deadline in a statement: “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with. Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

Wonya Lucas, President and CEO, Hallmark Media, told Deadline: “We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers. We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers.”

Hallmark Is Available on Other Streaming Services Too

Other streaming services also offer access to new Hallmark movies, for those who have cut the cord and don’t have cable anymore. However, Peacock’s service will be unique, offering not only live access but SVOD and a collection of older movies too.

But if you’re just interested in streaming live channels or watching those movies later, some other services can also offer you access to Hallmark’s new movies.

One of these services is Frndly, which has Hallmark, Hallmark Movies, Hallmark Drama, and even Lifetime and GAC Family, among many other stations. The service also has a 24/7 Hallmark Holiday Yule Log channel right now.

Philo is another option, offering the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies, and Hallmark Drama as part of its package.

Other options include Fubo with three Hallmark channels in most regions, SlingTV‘s Orange package with the Lifestyle Extra add-on, and more.

