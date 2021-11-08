Hallmark’s November 2021 Lineup: See the New Christmas Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of delightful new holiday movies on the schedule for November 2021. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations.

You can download Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ printable guide to print at home via the PDF here. You can download the Hallmark Channel’s list to print your own guide via the PDF here.

Friday, November 5: ‘Gingerbread Miracle’





Play



Preview – Gingerbread Miracle – Hallmark Channel Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker star in the original Christmas movie, "Gingerbread Miracle." Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-10-23T01:11:04Z

Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker starred in “Gingerbread Miracle” on November 5. It premiered on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes.”

Saturday, November 6: ‘Next Stop, Christmas’





Play



Sneak Peek – Next Stop, Christmas – Hallmark Channel Watch a scene from "Next Stop, Christmas" featuring Lyndsy Fonseca and Christopher Lloyd. Find out more about the movie: hallmarkchannel.com/next-stop-christmas 2021-11-05T05:40:15Z

Christopher Lloyd starred in “Next Stop Christmas” alongside Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and more. It premiered on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her.”

Saturday, November 6: ‘Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas’





Play



Preview – Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the heartwarming original movie, "Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas." Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=1 2021-10-28T20:31:15Z

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” starring Caroline Rhea, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Steve Lund, aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.”

Sunday, November 7: ‘A Christmas Treasure’





Play



Preview – A Christmas Treasure – Hallmark Channel Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier star in the Hallmark Channel original Christmas movie "A Christmas Treasure." Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-10-31T07:13:12Z

“A Christmas Treasure” starred Michael Xavier and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks. It premiered on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern on November 7.

The synopsis reads: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.”

Friday, November 12: ‘Open By Christmas’





Play



Preview – Open By Christmas – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for the Hallmark Christmas movie "Open By Christmas" starring Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott. Subscribe to our channel for Christmas movie previews, sneak peeks, and more: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-11-07T23:44:55Z

Brennan Elliott, Alison Sweeney, and Erica Durance are starring in “Open By Christmas” (with the working title “Christmas Be Mine”) on November 12. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.”

Saturday, November 13: ‘My Christmas Family Tree’





Play



Preview – My Christmas Family Tree – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for the original Hallmark Christmas movie "My Christmas Family Tree" starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper. Subscribe to our channel for Christmas movie previews, sneak peeks, and more: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-11-08T00:28:27Z

“My Christmas Family Tree” premieres on November 13, starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.”

Saturday, November 13: ‘One December Night’





Play



Preview – One December Night – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original heartwarming movie "One December Night," starring Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eliose Mumford and Brett Dalton. premieres, Saturday, November 13 at 10/9c. 2021-11-08T18:52:41Z

Bruce Campbell, Peter Gallagher, Brett Dalton, and Eloise Mumford are starring in “One December Night” on November 13. It airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.”

Sunday, November 14: ‘A Holiday in Harlem’





Play



Preview – A Holiday in Harlem – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for the Hallmark Christmas movie "A Holiday in Harlem" starring Olivia Washington, Will Adams and Tina Lifford. Subscribe to our channel for Christmas movie previews, sneak peeks, and more: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-11-08T00:42:58Z

Olivia Washington, Will Adams, and Tina Lifford star in “A Holiday in Harlem” on November 14. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting ‘presence over presents,’ jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.”

Thursday, November 18: ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’

“Every Time a Bell Rings,” starring Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Brittany Ishibashi, and Ali Leibert, is premiering on November 18 on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark’s streaming platform, according to a press release from Hallmark.

The synopsis reads: “Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS at Christmas after a long time apart. They’re surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family’s wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love.”

Friday, November 19: ‘Nantucket Noel’





Play



Trevor Donovan talks about his Christmas 2021 movies Trevor Donovan’s 2020 movie USS Christmas was one of the first productions to shoot in Wilmington under protocols instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The veteran actor is starring in two new Christmas-themed movies this season. Nantucket Noel premieres November 19 on The Hallmark Channel, and Jingle Bell Princess premieres December 4 on a new network… 2021-10-20T16:54:11Z

Trevor Donovan and Sara Power star in “Nantucket Noel” on November 19. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christinlearns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son, Andy.”

Saturday, November 20: ‘A Christmas Together with You’

Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, and Niall Matter star in “A Christmas Together with You.” It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.”

Saturday, November 20: ‘Five More Minutes’





Play



Scotty McCreery – Five More Minutes (Official Video) Scotty McCreery-Five More Minutes: Buy on iTunes: smarturl.it/5mm Listen on Spotify: bit.ly/2scXtZC Listen on Amazon Music: amzn.to/2qYRzeD Listen on Tidal: tidal.com/album/73412537 Official Website: scottymccreery.com/ Like Scotty McCreery on Facebook: bit.ly/1OSHbeB Follow Scotty McCreery on Twitter: bit.ly/2sAvxfv Follow Scotty McCreery on Instagram: bit.ly/2rxP9m3 Eight years old a couple cane poles sitting down by the creek Our lines… 2017-06-13T14:00:01Z

Nikkie DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones star in “Five More Minutes” on November 20. It airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, Five More Minutes, a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.”

Sunday, November 21: ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’





Play



"Desperate Housewives" Stars Reunite For Hallmark Movie | Daily Pop | E! News "Desperate Housewives" alums Teri Hatcher & James Denton share how the pair reunited for their Christmas Hallmark flick. Plus, did Terri and James ever date? Watch! Watch “Daily Pop” Weekdays at 8am PT | 11am ET. #TeriHatcher #DesperateHousewives #DailyPop #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub Subscribe to Daily Pop The PODCAST: linktr.ee/dailypop About Daily Pop: Come for the… 2021-11-03T17:51:18Z

James Denton, Teri Hatcher, and Marilu Henner star in “A Kiss Before Christmas” on November 21. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same –he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day.”

Thursday, November 25: ‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’

The sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” premieres on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, on The Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison.

Here’s a look at the video promoting the first movie, “The Nine Lives of Christmas.”





Play



The Nine Lives of Christmas – Starring Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad When a handsome fireman adopts a stray cat at Christmastime, he changes his confirmed bachelor ways and finally opens his heart to love. Learn more at hallmarkchannel.com/the-nine-lives-of-christmas 2014-11-12T22:54:40Z

The synopsis reads: “Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”

Friday, November 26: ‘Christmas CEO’

“Christmas CEO” airs Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene. It airs on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner’s signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.”

Friday, November 26: ‘An Unexpected Christmas’

“An Unexpected Christmas” airs Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes. It airs on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.”

Saturday, November 27: ‘Making Spirits Bright’

“Making Spirits Bright” airs Saturday, November 27 starring Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks. The movie premieres at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest.”

Saturday, November 27: ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’

“Christmas at Castle Hart” airs Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific starring Lacey Chabert. It airs on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.”

Saturday, November 27: ‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’

The fourth “Time” movie helmed by Blake Shelton is premiering on November 27. This movie stars Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny. It airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads: “During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.”

Sunday, November 28: ‘Christmas in Tahoe’

Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan (of Train), and George Lopez star in “Christmas in Tahoe” on Sunday, November 28 at 6 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.”

Sunday, November 28: ‘The Christmas Contest’

Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven star in “The Christmas Contest” on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies