Hallmark Quietly Removes Possible Clue to ‘The Way Home’ Ending

The Hallmark Channel posts recaps for every “The Way Home” episode on its website. After the finale, the network quietly removed one line in a recap that might have contained a clue about one of the mysteries revealed at the very end of season 2 episode 10. Fans are debating whether this removal was meaningful or not.

Warning: This article will have major spoilers for the season 2 finale of “The Way Home.”

The Original Recap Said Young Colton & His Grandmother Were From the 1800s

In a public “The Way Home” Facebook group, an anonymous viewer shared a screenshot of the original version of Hallmark’s recap for the season 2 finale.

The end of the recap reads: “Back in the 1800s, a young boy holds a woman’s hand at the pond’s edge. She tells him, ‘I know it calls to you. Remember what I said: it will always take you where you need to go. But you need to stay here for now, it’s not your time, not yet. You just have to be patient, Colton.”

The viewer later updated their post, noting: “…the recap on the Hallmark Channel website **removed the 1800s reference** for the young boy and the woman holding hands at the pond.”

The recap has indeed been changed to remove the 1800s reference.

It now reads: “A young boy holds a woman’s hand at the pond’s edge. She tells him, ‘I know it calls to you. Remember what I said: it will always take you where you need to go. But you need to stay here for now, it’s not your time, not yet. You just have to be patient, Colton.”

Did the person who wrote Hallmark’s recap accidentally reveal something they shouldn’t have, or did they just make an assumption that might have been wrong? Fans are debating this very question. But what’s not being debated is that the finale’s ending is something viewers will be talking about for a long time. It was the first time the show revealed that Colton is indeed a time traveler and knew more about the pond’s abilities than anyone realized.

And of course, that opens up a lot of possibilities. In the same public “The Way Home” Facebook group, one fan noted that the Landry almanac shows a Colton who was born in 1830 and died in 1895. Could he be connected somehow to the big reveal? Or is that just a coincidence?

The Showrunners Said Young Colton & His Grandmother Were Supposed to Look ‘Timeless’

In an interview with TV Line, co-showrunners Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke talked about that plot twist at the end. They said the plan for Colton “was in our heads from the beginning.”

Clarke added: “We could certainly say that season 3 will shed a new light on what we know or thought we knew, rather, about Colton… Those two final moments of season 2 are going to launch us into season 3 in a lot of ways, and we’ll get to explore both of those moments a little more.”

The interviewer noted they were trying to analyze the clothing to figure out when the grandmother and young Colton were talking. Was it in the 1800s? Or later than that? But Clarke said their clothes weren’t supposed to reveal the timeline.

“Well, we definitely did purposely make them pretty timeless. We’re evil that way,” Clarke joked.

