Hallmark Signs 4 Stars to New, Multi-Picture Contracts

Hallmark Media is expanding its slate of actors. The network just signed four additional stars to major multi-year contracts.

Will Kemp Signed a Multi-Picture Deal with Hallmark

Will Kemp is the most recent star to sign a major contract with Hallmark, Deadline reported on October 27. His deal also provides exclusivity on holiday movies, along with an agreement that he will develop and produce Hallmark projects.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, told Deadline: “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming. We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’ where he gets to showcase his ability to play both comedic and heartfelt moments.”

Kemp said in a statement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be collaborating with the Hallmark team. I’ve so enjoyed working on heartfelt romantic and holiday-themed projects and look forward to creating new stories that will bring my creative talents and passions to life. Everyone at Hallmark has made my experiences so incredibly special, and can’t wait to create unique and memorable content for Hallmark’s devoted audience together.”

Erin Cahill Signed an Exclusive Deal with Hallmark

On October 25, Variety revealed that Erin Cahill signed a multi-picture, exclusive deal with Hallmark.

In a statement to Variety, Cahill shared: “I am honored to work with the legendary Hallmark family, telling beautiful stories that touch the hearts of so many people. Hallmark has been a welcoming home for me as an actress and a producer, and I look forward to sharing all the amazing things we’ve been creating together.”

Before signing the deal, Cahill had appeared in nine films for Hallmark, including one on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, told Variety: “Erin brings a warmth and grace to her roles that resonate so wonderfully with our viewers. She is such an authentic person and that quality, combined with her talent, are a winning combination.”

Cahill will be starring opposite Charlie Weber in “Christmas Bedtime Stories,” premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 29.

When Cahill shared the news on Instagram, she commented: “I have been wanting to tell you guys! I said it in my last post, but I have to say again… I am honored to tell these beautiful stories with @hallmarkchannel ! Huge thank you to everyone over at the network for having me in the family, all of YOU for watching, and all of my team and everyone who helped make this special moment in time happen. Gratitude doesn’t even begin to describe it. 💗”

The PenaVegas Signed a Major Deal with Hallmark

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega also signed a multi-picture contract with Hallmark, Deadline reported. The two recently starred together in Hallmark’s “Love in the Limelight.” Deadline’s story and Hallmark’s announcement did not mention if this was an exclusive deal or not.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, told Deadline: “Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the years and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership with them. Whether starring together or headlining their own movies, the energy, creativity and passion they bring to each project is infectious and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

In a joint statement to Deadline, Carlos and Alexa said: “Hallmark has become a second home for our family. Over the last four years they have given us opportunities to grow as actors and producers all while raising our children, even if it means having the family on set! mDeveloping projects alongside them has been a highlight of our careers thus far. We are thrilled to be able to continue creating content that is family friendly and current, while maintaining its core values that we love so much. Hallmark is special and we are looking forward to many more projects together.”

The PenaVegas also starred in “Picture Perfect Mysteries” together, “Enchanted Christmas,” and “Love at Sea.”

When Alexa shared the news on Instagram, she wrote: “♥️♥️♥️ Can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up!!”

Friends and colleagues congratulated them, including Danica McKellar, who recently moved to Great American Family. She commented, “Congrats!!”

