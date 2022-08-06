Hallmark Star Hospitalized in ‘Critical Condition’ After Fiery Car Crash

A Hallmark star was severely injured in a car accident after crashing into a house on Friday, catching the home and her car on fire. Anne Heche was hospitalized, reportedly in critical condition, after speeding down a residential street before the crash, multiple sources reported.

Heche Was Severely Burned After Crashing Into a House, Media Reports Said

Heche was hospitalized for severe burns and was in critical condition after the Friday car crash, Yahoo reported. Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed with Fox News that the person in the crash was hospitalized “in critical condition.”

TMZ shared photos from the scene, including a video that showed Heche speeding. Rachel Kim of CBS also shared a video, in the tweet below, that shows the car speeding down a residential street.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022

TMZ reported that Heche had crashed her car twice, and was seen speeding before the second crash that sent her to the hospital. Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into a home, causing both her car and the house to catch fire. The two-story home was severely damaged from the crash, KVUE reported.

The crash happened in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista area.

A Video Showed Her Car Mangled & Burned After the Crash

Firefighters rescued her from her car and she was in critical condition, Fox 11 reported. You can see a video of what her car looked like after the crash in the tweet below, shared by CBSLARachel:

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

She “apparently suffered severe burns in the fire,” TMZ reported on Friday, noting that she was “intubated but expected to live.”

Anne Heche Severely Burned After Crashing Car into Home, Igniting Fire https://t.co/fps0ud5F6q pic.twitter.com/GOdFnCHFVz — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2022

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Deadline: “The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove… The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital by LAFD.”

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to extinguish the fire at the home, Deadline reported. According to NBC Los Angeles, the owner of the home was in the backyard when the crash happened and wasn’t injured.

Deadline also reported that Stu Mandel of Fox 11, who was reporting on the crash live as firefighters pulled the car out of the home, commented: “If there’s somebody alive in there this is going to be a miracle.” Then Heche was seen trying to get off the gurney, and Mandel was shocked.

Heche Has Starred in Multiple Hallmark Movies

Heche is well known for numerous roles, including “Six Days Seven Nights,” “Chicago PD,” “All Rise,” “Aftermath,” “Hung,” “Men in Trees,” “Everwood,” “Ally McBeal,” and more.

Play

Preview – Silver Bells Anne Heche and Tate Donovan star in an adaptation of Luanne Rice's holiday tale about a widower who finds love in New York City. Visit the Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/ 2015-11-03T05:40:39Z

She’s also starred in a number of Hallmark movies. She starred in “Silver Bells” opposite Tate Donovan in 2005.

Play

Video Video related to hallmark star hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ after fiery car crash 2022-08-06T00:13:11-04:00

Heche also starred in “One Christmas Eve” opposite Kevin Daniels and Carlos Gomez in 2014.

Play

Video Video related to hallmark star hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ after fiery car crash 2022-08-06T00:13:11-04:00

She starred in “Looks Like Christmas” opposite Dylan Neal in 2016.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup