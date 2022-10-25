Hallmark Star Known for ‘Father Christmas’ and ‘Vineyard’ Movies Dies

A Hallmark star has died following complications from a brain tumor, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Hallmark fans shared their condolences and shock after Hallmark’s social media channels revealed the news. Michael Kopsa was known for his role in numerous Hallmark films, including the “Father Christmas” series and the “Vineyard” series.

Michael Kopsa Died From Brain Tumor Complications

Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared details about what happened to Kopsa on Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Fangione wrote: “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father. pic.twitter.com/R5Q6s3QjGh — Lucia FRANgione (@FrangioneLucia) October 25, 2022

He Starred in Hallmark Movies & Hallmark Mystery Films

According to IMDb, Kopsa was known for his voice acting and his movies. He starred in a number of Hallmark films. His credits included “Love in Winterland” (Tom Wilson), “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” (Ben Clark), “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (John,) “Christmas Under the Stars” (Sydney), “Mystery 101” (George), “The Chronicle Mysteries” (Miles), “Valentine in the Vineyard” (Charles), “Marrying Father Christmas” (Andrew), “Engaging Father Christmas,” “Summer in the Vineyard,” “Finding Father Christmas,” and more.

Kopsa also starred on “Fringe” in 11 episodes, voiced Vex for “Ninjago,” voiced Char on “Mobile Suit Gundam,” and more.

The Hallmark Channel shared the news on their Facebook page, writing: “A friend and colleague to many, today we honor the legacy of Michael Kopsa. Always in our hearts. “

The news was also shared on the official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Facebook page.

Fans joined the post to share their condolences.

One wrote, “A good actor. I always enjoyed the movies he was in. Prayers for his family.”

Ann Wenz replied, “So sorry to hear this. Great actor and loved him most in the Hallmark movies. He definitely will be missed. “

Deborah Irwin wrote, “That’s so sad..he was such an awesome actor on the hallmark movies. My condolences to his family.”

Kopsa also starred in “Stargate SG-1,” and told Gate World about his role: “Stargate employed just about every actor in Vancouver I think at one time or another. We are all going to wait for our turn. We are competing as always.”

Peter DeLuise directed “Stargate” when Kopsa starred, and also directs for Hallmark features like “When Calls the Heart” and numerous movies. Kopsa told Gate World in 2009: “That (Dead Zone) was a great gig. Stargate, I enjoyed it. I just didn’t get enough air time on the show. But I had a great time on set. Peter DeLuise was directing and he is fantastic.”

He also talked about the economy in 2009, and how there was less work and pay cuts for so many in the industry.

“Since the year 2000, I would say, on the average day a working journeyman actor, like myself, we have clawed back around 75 percent,” he said. “So, for us we have taken about a 75 percent cut in pay over the last [few years] and instead of it going up we’ve been continually going down… That’s been a bit hard. But it’s everywhere. I have friends that work in LA and same thing.”

David Winning, a director of multiple Hallmark films, shared a tribute to Kopsa on Facebook.

Winning wrote: “RIP Michael Kopsa. Played Niall’s Dad in the “Father Christmas” Trilogy. Worked with this gifted actor many times over 30 years. From Van Helsing to Hallmark. One of the Best. Very sad “

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup