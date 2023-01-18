Public Memorial Planned After Hallmark Star’s Daughter’s Death

A public memorial is planned after Hallmark star Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, unexpectedly died. She was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, and died at the age of 54.

The Memorial Will Be Held at Graceland

According to Graceland’s website, the memorial will be open to the public and it will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 22. The memorial will be held on the front lawn of the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. It has not yet been announced if there will be a way for the public to watch the memorial online.

The website notes: “Please continue to check back to Graceland.com for additional details.”

The family has also requested that instead of sending flowers, donations be made to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation at this link.

On the morning of January 12, EMT responders arrived at Lisa Marie’s home in response to a possible cardiac arrest, People reported. TMZ reported that her housekeeper found her unresponsive, and her ex-husband Danny Keough had performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Lisa Marie was placed on life support and died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, Page Six reported.

In a statement shortly after the cardiac arrest, Priscilla Presley said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

After her daughter’s death, Priscilla thanked everyone who had prayed for her daughter, People reported.

In a statement, she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Priscilla Presley has starred in two Hallmark movies: “Wedding at Graceland” with Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown in 2019, and “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” with Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, and Chase Bryant in 2019.

Priscilla Presley said Elvis would have loved “Wedding at Graceland,” Good Housekeeping reported at the time.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Is Not Known

At this time, Lisa Marie Presley’s official cause of death is not yet known, CNN reported. An initial autopsy was unable to make a determination and deferred the cause of death pending additional tests, the Los Angeles County Coroner shared.

Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said to CNN in a statement: “Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta told CNN that a deferment could be needed for a number of reasons if there’s not an obvious cause of death like blood clots or trauma.

Presley’s daughter Riley Keough’s representative told Page Six that she, Riley’s half-siblings — Harper and Finley — along with Priscilla are grateful for the support and love after Lisa Marie’s death.

Lisa Marie’s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, said on social media that the last couple of years weren’t easy on Lisa Marie after her son Benjamin’s death in 2020, CNN reported.

He said Lisa Marie is “now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side.”

