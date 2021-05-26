Hallmark Star Returning to ‘Good Witch’ After a Long Absence

Abeloved character on “Good Witch” appears to be returning after a long absence. Bailee Madison’s Grace will appear in the Hallmark series during this Sunday’s episode, according to a credit sheet released by Crown Media.

This article will have minor spoilers for “Good Witch” Season 7 Episode 3.

Bailee Madison Is Listed in the Credits for Sunday’s Episode

According to an official Crown Media credit list for the upcoming episode, Bailee Madison is listed as appearing in the episode. However, she’s credited as “with Bailee Madison,” so it’s not clear if she’ll be appearing in a flashback or if she’s filming new scenes for present day. Madison hasn’t shared any details on her Instagram account about the series.

You can see the credit list provided by Hallmark in the screenshot below.

She’s listed near the end of the credit list, just before James Denton, with the listing of “with Bailee Madison.”

The description for the episode, which is called “The Delivery,” reads: “When Cassie, Abigail and Stephanie help Martha throw her daughter-in-law, Claire, a baby shower the trio reminisces about Cassie’s years ago.”

Grace Is Mentioned Several Times in the Sneak Peek for Episode 3

Sneak Peek – The Delivery – Good WitchWatch a sneak peek of “Good Witch” episode three of season 7, “The Delivery.” More about Good Witch: hallmarkchannel.com/good-witch 2021-05-24T02:00:03Z

Grace is mentioned several times in the sneak peek for Episode 3.

In a conversation with Sam, Cassie says there are only nine hours left until Grace comes home for a visit.

“We’re all excited she’s coming home,” Sam says.

Then, they talk about how Grace has been in Spain for the last six months.

A Younger Grace Will Also Appear in a Flashback

The credits list for the new episode also lists Taylor Levely as playing 8-year-old Grace. So apparently Grace is going to be in several flashbacks.

Grace Last Appeared in Season 5

Madison last appeared on “Good Witch” in Season 5, when her character Grace graduated from high school and left to attend college.

When her departure was announced, Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming & Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline: “Bailee Madison will always be a beloved member of the Hallmark family.”

Madison wrote a beautiful message on Instagram about her departure.

Catherine Bell told ET Online: “We still talk, still check in all the time. That was a really tough decision, I know, for her. There are different reasons — just life going by, location — that it made sense for her [to leave].”

Bell said she hoped to work with Madison on future episodes.

“My dream is that she gets to come back for a couple of episodes,” Bell said. “I don’t know schedule-wise when it’ll happen, but I know that she’s working on some great projects right now.”

Madison’s been busy since she left the show. Around the time of her departure, Madison played a lead role as Blake’s girlfriend in New Hope Club’s video Love Again. She also launched a collaboration with Knixteen, creating a bra that’s wireless and has a positive message with every order

She also just starred in Netflix’s Christian musical, “A Week Away.” The film includes music from King & Country, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith, and more.

A Week Away | Official Trailer | NetflixTroubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected… 2021-02-22T19:00:01Z

In early May, she signed a music deal with Jonas Group Entertainment, Music Row reported.

