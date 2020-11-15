Here Are All of Hallmark’s Time-Traveling Christmas Love Stories

The Hallmark Channel has an especially magical Christmas movie starting November 15 called A Timeless Christmas. This movie tells the story of a man who traveled forward 100 years in time. And while this may sound unusual for Hallmark, the studio actually does have a history of time travel love stories. Here’s a look.

‘Journey Back to Christmas’

Thank you for tuning in to watch #JourneyBacktoChristmas with us! Stay tuned for more #GoldCrown movies! pic.twitter.com/mUKQowK75H — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) July 8, 2018

Journey Back to Christmas, a 2016 Christmas movie on Hallmark, is a pure time travel movie, just like A Timeless Christmas. In this movie, a World War II nurse (Candace Cameron Bure) travels to present-day, where she helps a man learn a valuable lesson about the holiday. But this movie has a twist and is definitely not your typical Hallmark movie. The synopsis reads: “A WWII era nurse is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless.”

The movie airs Monday, November 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and then again on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m.

‘Just in Time for Christmas’

Just in Time for Christmas, a 2015 Hallmark movie, involves traveling into the future rather than the past. In this movie, the main character travels into the future and sees what life is like without her one true love. The synopsis reads, “Lindsay has to make a tough decision: stay in her small hometown and marry longtime beau Jason, or accept a once-in-a-lifetime job teaching at an Ivy League college thousands of miles away. Fortunately, a magical messenger gives her a priceless Christmastime gift: Lindsay is instantly transported three years into the future, so she’ll be able to make the decision today that will be best for her future.”

Just in Time for Christmas does not appear to be in Hallmark’s lineup of movies replaying in 2020 or on Hallmark Movies Now. However, if you really want to watch the movie, you can purchase it on Amazon.

‘Pete’s Christmas’

Who loved seeing @baileemadison on our show today? Catch her again tonight on @hallmarkchannel in #PetesChristmas! pic.twitter.com/hxUAobSTvM — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) November 8, 2013

Pete’s Christmas is a 2013 Hallmark movie about a teen who relives a “miserable” Christmas over and over again. So it’s more Groundhog Day than Back to the Future, but still employs an element of time travel. The movie is about a 14-year-old, Pete (played by Zachary Gordon) who feels overlooked by his parents and left out.