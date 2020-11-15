Here Are All of Hallmark’s Time-Traveling Christmas Love Stories

The Hallmark Channel has an especially magical Christmas movie starting November 15 called A Timeless Christmas. This movie tells the story of a man who traveled forward 100 years in time. And while this may sound unusual for Hallmark, the studio actually does have a history of time travel love stories. Here’s a look.
‘Journey Back to Christmas’
Journey Back to Christmas, a 2016 Christmas movie on Hallmark, is a pure time travel movie, just like A Timeless Christmas. In this movie, a World War II nurse (Candace Cameron Bure) travels to present-day, where she helps a man learn a valuable lesson about the holiday. But this movie has a twist and is definitely not your typical Hallmark movie. The synopsis reads: “A WWII era nurse is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless.”
The movie airs Monday, November 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and then again on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m.
‘Just in Time for Christmas’
Just in Time for Christmas, a 2015 Hallmark movie, involves traveling into the future rather than the past. In this movie, the main character travels into the future and sees what life is like without her one true love. The synopsis reads, “Lindsay has to make a tough decision: stay in her small hometown and marry longtime beau Jason, or accept a once-in-a-lifetime job teaching at an Ivy League college thousands of miles away. Fortunately, a magical messenger gives her a priceless Christmastime gift: Lindsay is instantly transported three years into the future, so she’ll be able to make the decision today that will be best for her future.”
Just in Time for Christmas does not appear to be in Hallmark’s lineup of movies replaying in 2020 or on Hallmark Movies Now. However, if you really want to watch the movie, you can purchase it on Amazon.
‘Pete’s Christmas’
Pete’s Christmas is a 2013 Hallmark movie about a teen who relives a “miserable” Christmas over and over again. So it’s more Groundhog Day than Back to the Future, but still employs an element of time travel. The movie is about a 14-year-old, Pete (played by Zachary Gordon) who feels overlooked by his parents and left out.
The synopsis reads: “Just when things can’t get any worse, Pete wakes up the next day and realizes he’s reliving December 25th all over again. Stuck repeating the day over and over, Pete panics, but slowly realizes, with the help of his new friend and next door neighbor, Katie (Bailee Madison), that he can use his unique gift for good and give this Christmas day the do-over it deserves. Will Pete eventually have a holly jolly Christmas?”
The movie doesn’t appear to be scheduled to air this season and it’s not listed on Hallmark Movies Now. This one will be harder to find.
‘The Love Letter’
In 1998, Hallmark Hall of Fame presented The Love Letter, starring Campbell Scott and Jennifer Jason Leigh. In the movie, a modern-day game designer exchanged letters with a 19th-century poet through an antique desk that had time-travel capabilities. (A similar vibe is found in The Lake House starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, which premiered in 2006, only the two characters were only separated by two years in that film.) The Love Letter also does not appear to be on Hallmark’s slate of movies that are re-airing this season. However, it is available on Hallmark Movies Now.
‘Back to Christmas’
Back to Christmas is a 2014 Hallmark movie where the woman travels back in time one year to try to fix the holiday. (It’s also called Correcting Christmas.) The synopsis reads: “Facing the holidays by herself, heartbroken Ali gets transported back in time one year for a second chance at keeping her relationship together.” You can watch it on Hallmark Movies Now.
‘It’s Christmas, Carol!’
If you’re more into the Christmas Carol type of time travel movies, then Hallmark has you covered with the 2012 movie, It’s Christmas, Carol! The synopsis reads: “In this modern-day spin on A Christmas Carol, ruthless tycoon Carol Huffman (Emmanuelle Vaugier) is visited by the ghost of her old boss (Carrie Fisher) on Christmas Eve to help her change her heartless ways.” You can watch it on Hallmark Movies Now.
‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’
Hallmark is revisiting the Christmas Carol theme this year with a new 2020 movie called A Nashville Christmas Carol. This one premieres Saturday, November 21 on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern and then encores will air throughout the rest of the season.
‘I Do, I Do, I Do,’
The 2015 Hallmark movie, I Do, I Do, I Do, is another Groundhog Day type movie, except here the lead relives her terrible wedding day over and over. It’s not a Christmas-themed movie, but it is airing again on Hallmark Drama on December 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern.
‘Once Upon a Winter’s Date’
Another “reliving the day over and over” Hallmark movie that is not Christmas themed is Once Upon a Winter’s Date (also called Valentine’s Again) from 2017. You can catch this one on Hallmark Movies Now. It stars Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan, and Marina Sirtis. The synopsis reads: “Katherine, a workaholic executive, endures the worst Valentine’s Day date of her life. On her walk home, a gypsy weaves a magical spell on her and when she wakes up the next morning, she realizes it’s Valentine’s Day again.”
Although not a Christmas-themed movie, Hallmark’s 2009 Before You Say ‘I Do’ is about a boyfriend who travels back in time 10 years to try to win over his girlfriend before she marries a different man who would later break her heart.