Hallmark Responds to Fans Wanting Bigger Tribute for Treat Williams

Beloved Hallmark star Treat Williams tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12, People reported. Hallmark is honoring Williams with a special re-airing of the movie “The Christmas House” on Friday night, June 16. And while fans are glad to be watching Williams in the fan-favorite film, some are asking Hallmark to do even more to honor the star. Here is what Hallmark has said so far about the network’s plans, and how fans can watch other shows and movies that Williams starred in.

Hallmark’s Facebook Account Responded to Fans Requesting a Marathon in Addition to an Encore Movie

Hallmark is airing a special encore presentation of “The Christmas House” on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central in honor of Treat Williams. For many Hallmark viewers, Williams was one of their favorite stars. He played Mick O’Brien, the patriarch of the O’Brien family, in Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores,” starring in 53 episodes. He also starred in both “The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2.” Some of his other credits with Hallmark include “Chasing a Dream,” “Safe Harbor,” and “Rocky Mountain Christmas.”

In response to one of Hallmark’s posts about “The Christmas House” encore, some fans expressed gratitude about the movie, while also asking for a bigger tribute someday in the future.

One viewer, Marleen Ocasek, wrote: “Wish Hallmark would celebrate his life all weekend! He is one of our favorites. His family is in our thoughts.❤️”

Another viewer, Debbie Blanchard Swinamer, wrote: “Please show more of his movies, maybe a Marathon?!”

Heather From-Bieber wrote, “A Chesapeake Shores Marathon is a must. This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Hallmark’s official Facebook page responded to fan requests, but without any promises about future plans. It did share how fans can watch more of his movies and TV episodes for free, if they want. The account replied to From-Bieber by sharing that all of the seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” can be streamed on Hallmark Movies Now, and the service can be accessed for free with a seven-day trial.

Sharon Bryant wrote: “I hope Hallmark will show a lot of Treat Williams movies he star in the future. Cause he was a very much loved talented actor who will be greatly be missed 😢. RIP 🙏 Treat Williams 🕊.”

Hallmark’s Facebook page replied, “Hi Sharon, Thank you for your feedback. We will pass along your feedback to our programming team. You can also find ‘Chesapeake Shores’, ‘The Christmas House’, ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s ‘Beyond the Blackboard’ and ‘Front of the Class’ available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now. You can get a 7-day free trial and watch here: https://www.hmnow.com/.”

Christine Hendrick wrote, “You should have a Treat Williams Marathon this weekend in his Memory !!”

Hallmark replied, “Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us. We will pass along your feedback to our teams.”

Deirdre Mayo asked for a re-airing of all of “Chesapeake Shores.” Her comment received 293 hearts and likes. Hallmark responded by also promising to pass along her feedback, and noting that the series can be streamed on Hallmark Movies Now.

It’s possible Hallmark may plan something else in the future. When Betty White died, Hallmark began with a “Golden Girls” marathon and then participated in “The Betty White Challenge,” donating proceeds to the North Shore Animal League America, Screenrant reported.

Heavy has reached out to representatives of Hallmark and asked if any additional tributes are planned. We will update this story if Hallmark responds.

The Hallmark Drama Channel Is Airing a Marathon for Williams

While the Hallmark Channel itself has plans to air an encore movie, the Hallmark Drama channel is setting aside significant time to honor the star.

Hallmark Drama shared on Facebook that starting Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern, the channel will be airing a marathon of the entire first season of “Chesapeake Shores.”

Mary Ann Lynch wrote, “I loved him. He was an amazing actor. He was great as Mick in Chesapeake Shores. My favorite Hallmark series. My condolences to his family and friends. Such a tragic loss of a wonderful man.”

Williams Died in a Motorcycle Accident

Williams died in a motorcycle accident that one witness said was “traumatic” to see, ET reported. He died at Albany Medical Center after he was airlifted from the scene of the crash in Vermont.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Monday on Route 30, near Long Trail Auto, ET reported. The driver had on their turn signal and was turning left into a parking lot when the accident happened. They didn’t see Williams, who was wearing a helmet.

Matt Rapphahn, who owns Long Trail Auto, saw the accident. He told ET Online that Williams landed on the ground after “flying over the hood of the car.” The person who hit Williams was a customer of Long Trail Auto and was dropping off their car.

Rapphahn, who is a friend of Williams, said he began directing traffic away from the scene after calling 911. He said Williams was “verbal” after the accident. He told ET: “He was alert and hearing and he was conscious.”

Rapphahn said he thought Williams would survive, so he was “absolutely gutted” when he found out the actor had died.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s June 2023 Lineup of New Movies