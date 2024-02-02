Hallmark’s February 2024 Lineup: New ‘Loveuary’ Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ brand-new February 2024 lineup is about to begin. This year, the movies include new Jane Austen films, along with some mystery lineups and a surprise Monday night movie.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Friday, February 2: ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’

Play

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new film “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres on Friday, February 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This movie stars Ali Skovbye, Danny Griffin and Nathan Witte.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A society page writer in 1895 Rhode Island witnesses a murder while attending a ball at the Vanderbilt mansion and is drawn into the investigation when her brother is arrested.”

Saturday, February 3: ‘Paging Mr. Darcy’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “Paging Mr. Darcy” premieres on Saturday, February 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed.”

Sunday Nights in February: ‘The Way Home’

New episodes of Hallmark’s “The Way Home” season 2 will continue to air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Saturday, February 10: ‘Love & Jane’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “Love & Jane” premieres on Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lilly, a hopeless romantic and literary enthusiast, is surprised when her wish to talk to her favorite author comes true and Jane Austen herself appears in her life.”

Saturday, February 17: ‘An American in Austen’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “An American in Austen” premieres on Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Eliza Bennett and Nicholas Bishop.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Harriet, who thinks that no real man compares to Mr. Darcy, is transported into Pride & Prejudice and gets an unexpected chance to find out.”

Monday, February 19: ‘A Taste of Love’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “A Taste of Love” premieres on Monday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. Monday night movie premieres are rare for the network, so this is an unusual event. This movie stars Erin Cahill and Jesse Kove.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A pigeonholed chef determined to make her name as a respected culinary chef returns to her hometown. While reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart, she receives an offer she can’t refuse.” (Interestingly, this movie was filmed back in 2021 in Pinellas County.)

Saturday, February 24: ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Hallmark’s new movie “Sense and Sensibility” premieres on Saturday, February 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia and Dan Jeannotte.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the Mahogany presentation did not yet have a trailer to view. However, you can catch glimpses of the movie in this Loveuary trailer.

Play

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A period adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. After a change in circumstances, Marianne is torn between two men, while Elinor longs for a man beyond reach.” This is a Mahogany presentation.