‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major,” premieres on Friday, September 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Marco Grazzini. Read on to learn all about the new movie and where it was filmed.

‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ Was Filmed in Ireland

Based on a novel by Alexia Goron, “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major” was filmed in Ireland.

Grazzini recently was in Ireland for a wedding.

Screenwriter Vittoria Colonna took to Instagram to post a group picture, along with another series of on-set selfies, jokingly saying that she had been freezing for three weeks. The picture is tagged as being taken in Wicklow, Ireland. It was shared in mid-April to celebrate wrapping the movie, but she said she was a little late posting it.

According to Wicklow’s official website, it’s located 30 minutes south of Dublin, and features landscapes that range from rolling mountains to beaches and lakes. It’s the “heart of Ireland’s Ancient East” and features prehistoric places of worship, outdoor destinations, and the largest national park in Ireland.

Actor Risteard Cooper said on Twitter (now called X): “Had a blast filming this all over Wicklow with the fantastic @TameraMowryTwo – of Sister Sister fame. They even let me play the piano! 👻 🎼”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Former orchestra conductor Gethsemane Brown has moved to the Irish countryside to teach music at St. Brendan’s boarding school. After deciphering a cryptic musical message, she meets renowned composer Eamon McCarthy, who is rumored to be behind the death of his longtime love. Eamon enlists Gethsemane’s help to find the real person responsible so that he can finally move on and reunite with his true love in the afterlife. With the ghost of Eamon tagging along, Gethsemane investigates, but faces resistance from the charming Inspector O’Reilly, who takes a liking to her but considers the case closed. Juggling her sleuthing with the job she was hired to do, Gethsemane meanwhile struggles to turn the motley crew of students at St. Brendan’s into a choir that can compete at Regionals, though a handsome math teacher Griff is able to help her gain some ground.

Tamera Mowry-Housley plays Gethseman. According to her bio, her Hollywood journey started when she and her sister, Tia, starred in “Sister, Sister,” which aired for more than 100 episodes between 1994 and 1999. In recent years, this show has experienced a resurgence in popularity since becoming available on Netflix. Mowry-Housley’s performance on the show garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and a Kid’s Choice Award for Favorite Television Actress.

Later on, she reunited with her sister Tia on the Style Network reality TV series “Tia and Tamera.” She has since starred in a number of Hallmark movies, including “A Christmas Miracle,” “Christmas Angel,” “Christmas Comes Twice,” and more.

Marco Grazzini plays Griff. According to his bio, Grazzini is quite well known for his role on Netflix’s immensely popular series, “Virgin River,” portraying the character Mike Valenzuela. He has also gained recognition for his roles in projects such as the CBC comedy “Kim’s Convenience” and various dramatic series, including Citytv’s “The Murders,” Syfy’s “The Magicians,” and The CW’s “The Flash.”

Grazzini has taken on lead roles in Netflix’s feature film “Good Sam,” as well as TV movies like Hallmark Channel’s “Right in Front of Me” and Lifetime’s “Christmas Unwrapped.” Furthermore, he’s known as the original voice of Alejandro in Cartoon Network’s “Total Drama World Tour.” Beyond his acting, Grazzini enjoys both cooking and photography.

He recently had a little girl and posted about her on Instagram.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Risteárd Cooper (Eamon)

Adam Fergus (Inspector O’Reilly)

Julie Lamberton (Siobhan)

Darragh O’Toole (Billy)

Ben Condron (Seamus)

Maia Frantova (Matti)

Sean Hughes (Rian Byrne)

Jennifer Laverty (Deidre)

Tina Kellegher (Doctor Elizabeth)

Don Wycherley (Father Tim)

Clelia Murphy (Orla)

Frankie McCafferty (Coroner)

