‘Holiday Hotline’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Holiday Hotline,” premieres on Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Emily Tennant and Niall Matter. Read on to learn all about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Holiday Hotline’ Was Filmed in Manitoba, Canada

“Holiday Hotline” was filmed in the Manitoba, Canada, region, mostly in Winnipeg. Casting Workbook announced a casting for the location after having already cast Niall Matter for the role of Ted. They noted that the movie was previously titled “Love Birds.”

SleepyKittyPaw on X mentioned the movie’s previous name in a post: “There’s also a new-in-town chef, so it’s two people fall in love learning to cook the perfect turkey and the original, working title was—and I realize this is terrible SEO, but I kind of adore — LOVE BIRDS.”

Still not actively following production, but stumbled across new Niall Matter Hallmark movie, HOLIDAY HOTLINE, set to start filming soon in Winnipeg. Spans Thanksgiving-Christmas, and apparently involves Butterball hotline. Single dad sets out to make perfect Christmas dinner. pic.twitter.com/RukUSKlM8F — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2023

Tennant posted a picture on Instagram, hinting at the Christmas movie.

Cora Matheson shared her excitement in this post, noting that it was filmed in Winnipeg.

Myla Volk shared a picture of herself in front of her trailer, noting that the first day on set was the end of September.

ACTRA Manitoba lists the movie shooting schedule as taking place from September 18 to October 9, 2023.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad ‘John’ who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.”

Emily Tennant plays Abby. According to her bio, she started her acting career at the age of 10, making her debut in “Dark Angel” alongside Jessica Alba and securing a recurring role in Stephen King’s drama series, “Kingdom Hospital.” Fast forward to 2011, Tennant landed a series regular part in YTV’s “Mr. Young” and later had a recurring guest role in Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove.” Additionally, she has made guest appearances in various shows, including “Once Upon a Time,” “Supernatural,” “Riverdale,” “The Watchful Eye,” “Motive,” “Supergirl,” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” Apart from her on-screen work, Tennant has a thriving voice-over career and is presently portraying Polly in Netflix’s “Polly Pocket.”

Niall Matter plays Jack. According to his bio, he’s well known for his portrayal of Zane Donovan in Syfy’s “Eureka” and as the main character, Evan Cross, in Syfy’s “Primeval: New World.” He navigates Canadian and American projects, having taken on guest-starring roles in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” NBC’s “Constantine,” as well as The CW’s “Supernatural” and “iZombie.” Furthermore, Matter assumed a lead role opposite Julia Stiles in the TNT pilot “Guilt by Association,” directed by Nelson McCormick.

I just had the most exhilarating day of my life!! I had the absolute honor of flying with @AFThunderbirds of the @usairforce. HUGE thank you to the entire Thunderbirds squadron and a special shout-out to my badass pilot Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie. 9G’s club!! #thunderbirds pic.twitter.com/cfQ4w0QpZK — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) July 15, 2023

Matter is also well known for his numerous Hallmark movies, including “Family History Mysteries,” “The Secrets of Bella Vista,” “A Rip in Time,” “Aurora Teagarden,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” the “Father Christmas” series of movies, “Come Fly with Me,” and more.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Myla Volk (Jessica)

Michael Strickland (Mike)

Cora Matheson (Erica)

Marina Stephenson Kerr (Margaret)

Erik Athavale (Roger)

Jan Skene (Diane)

John B. Lowe (Gary)

Jacob Blair (Jason)

Candace Smith (Thelma)

Lois Brothers (Holiday Hotline Operator #2)

Henriette Ivanans (Holiday Hotline Operator #3)

Lindsay Nance (Tami)

Dan de Jaeger (Tony Mafia Guy)

Kaylyn Bomback (Carla)

Sydney Sabiston (Addie)

Lisa Marie DiGiacinto (Audrey)

Matthew Lupu (Gordi)

Judith Harper (Shirley)

Jean-Jacques Javier (Chris)

Cherly Soluk (Judy)

Andrea del Campo (Kimberly)

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again at these times:

Thursday, November 23: 4/3c

Sunday, November 26: 12/11c

Wednesday, November 29: 10/9c

Thursday, December 7: 2/1c

Tuesday, December 12: 6/5c

Monday, December 25: 2a/1c

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’