Where Was ‘Holiday Road’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “Holiday Road,” premieres on Friday, November 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It’s the second in a two-part lineup of new Friday movies for Thanksgiving weekend. The movie stars Sara Canning and Warren Christie. Read on to learn more details about the cast and where the movie was filmed.

‘Holiday Road’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“Holiday Road” was filmed in the Vancouver region of Canada. Brittany Willacy, who stars as Ember, shared on Instagram that she traveled from Portland to Denver in the movie via a Vancouver soundstage.

Princess Davis, who stars as Maya in the movie, shared her work behind the scenes, and tagged Vancouver in her post.

She also posted a selfie in front of her trailer in Vancouver, revealing that the movie had been filmed in early September.

Enid-Raye Adams, who plays Trisha in the movie, wrote in a post about how amazing it was to be part of the movie.

Adams said: “Not gonna lie. This one is special. @ginamariamatthews and Grant Scharbo wrote a funny, heartbreaking and beautiful script. Every single one of us in this massive cast were given opportunities to sink our teeth into storylines that left me weeping or belly laughing off camera. What a joy it was to watch these fantastic actors absolutely knock it outta the park in every scene.”

Trevor Lerner, who stars as Dusty, wrote: “It’s not a normal formula Hallmark movie. We did something epically different than ANYTHING Hallmark has ever done before. The second kicker is that we were originally scheduled for a Christmas release but Hallmark loved what we did so much that we got bumped up to their prime time slot on USA Thanksgiving. This night is their superbowl of holiday movies. I take that as a helluva good sign.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Warren Christie portrays Clay. According to his bio, he gained recognition for his prominent role in the Weinstein film, “Apollo 18,” and took on leading positions in various TV series, such as ABC’s “October Road” and “Happy Town.” Following these projects, he secured a lead role in “Alphas.”

More recently, Warren served as a lead in Freeform’s “The Watchful Eye,” NBC’s “The Village,” and USA Network’s “Eyewitness.” He also had substantial guest appearances on “The Catch” (ABC) and “The Resident” (FOX). Additional TV highlights include starring alongside Catherine Zeta Jones in the TV movie “Cocaine Godmother,” the QUIBI series “50 States of Fright,” a recurring role on The CW’s “Batwoman” as Bruce Wayne, and the Hallmark Channel original movie “Crashing Through the Snow.”

Of course, Christie is known for quite a few Hallmark movies and similar rom-coms, such as “The More Love Grows,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “The Color of Rain,” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Sara Canning portrays Dana. According to her bio, Canning boasts a career in film and TV with notable credits such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Big Sky,” the Emmy-nominated “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and “Remedy,” a series that earned her UBCP/ACTRA and Leo Awards. Her performance in the web series “Hospital Show” earned her a Canadian Screen Award nomination. She’ll also be appearing in the upcoming feature film “Sweetland,” set in her home province of Newfoundland. Beyond acting, Canning is actively involved as a director for the Vancouver Film School and is engaged in the development and writing of her own scripts, including a feature that was selected for the Whistler Film Festival Screenwriting Program in 2019.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Princess Davis (Maya)

Kiefer O’Reilly (Ben Napier)

Enid-Raye Adams (Trisha Napier)

Sharon Crandall (Lei Ling)

Ryan Mah (Kai Ling)

Trevor Lerner (Dusty)

Brittany Willacy (Ember Craig )

Kwasi Thomas (Karl)

Jecca Beauchamp (Grace)

Laura Mitchell (Beth)

Benita Ha (Ming)

Kayla Deorksen (Sarah)

Kapila Rego (Amy)

Simon Chin (Santa Claus)

Tal Shulman (Barista #1)

Jennifer Rose Garcia (Local Elf)

Ryan Beil (Agent)

Sandra Shapiro (Barista #2)

Tim Carlson (Bart)

