‘Holly & Ivy’ Overcame 100-Degree Filming Location to Create Winter Wonderland

Holly & Ivy premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 1. This movie is guaranteed to cause some tears as fans watch the movie, given its unique premise. The movie stars Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols. Read on to learn more about where it was filmed and meet the cast.

Holly & Ivy first airs on Sunday, November 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern, and then it will re-air multiple times throughout the season on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie’s synopsis reads: “When Melody’s neighbor, Nina, learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor, Adam.”

‘Holly & Ivy’ Was Filmed in Utah in the Summer When Temperatures Reached 100 Degrees

Holly & Ivy was filmed in Utah in July and August, when the weather was really hot. Parrish wrote on her Instagram when the movie wrapped in early August: “Y’all will never know the pain of shooting a Christmas movie in a garage in 100 degrees, but it was worth it. More pics soon, but we can’t wait to share this beautiful movie with you. That’s a wrap on #hollyandivy.”

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Janel Parrish shared a few more shots from set of Hallmark's HOLLY & IVY, including one with co-star Marisol Nichols. HOLLY & IVY is scheduled to wrap filming later this week in Utah, and will air later this year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. 📸 https://t.co/5CUAtfAPjj pic.twitter.com/pT29q3LA5r — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 5, 2020

Sometimes during filming, the weather got as hot as 107 degrees and they still had to pretend it was snowy and cold, Del Mar Times reported. Shooting took three weeks, and they were fake sledding and wearing coats, scarfs, and boots in the hot summer weather.

HOLLY & IVY, filming in Utah, topped that with 100-degree-plus temperatures while filming their own snowy scenes. pic.twitter.com/3g4HVdpyMW — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 31, 2020

Meet the Cast

Marisol Nichols is Nina. She’s perhaps most recently known for her leading role in Riverdale as Hermione Lodge in 60 episodes. Her many other credits include Teen Wolf (Corinne)k, NCIS, Criminal Minds, GCB (Heather Cruz), The Gates, The Storm, 24 (Nadia Yassir), Blind Justice (Det. Karen Bettancourt), In Justice (Sonya Quintano), Resurrection BLvd. (Victoria), Boy Meets World, and more.

Janel Parrish is Melody. Her previous credits include To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (Margot), Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Mona Vanderwaal), Tiger, Trespassers, Pretty Little Liars, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Rosewood, The Mysteries of Laura, High School Possession, Heroes (May), and more.

Jeremy Jordan is Adam, starring in his first Hallmark movie. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Winn on Supergirl. He also stars as the voice of Varian on Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. His other credits include A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, American Son, The Flash, Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! (Jack Kelly), Law & Order: SVU, Smash (Jimmy Collins), The Last Five Years, Joyful Noise, and more.

Sadie Coleman, 12, plays one of the two daughters in the movie — Holly. She’s a seventh grader at Carmel Valley Middle School, Del Mar Times reported. She studies voice lessons along with ballet, jazz, and hip hop.

Piper Rubio (pictured above, right) plays Ivy. She also was in Coop and Cami Ask the World and Hungry Ghosts.

Also in the movie are:

Anne Sward (Patricia)

Nova Patten (Kayla)

Jon Stafford (Warren)

Carrie Morgan (Christine)

Ashli Auguillard (Gwen)

Terrence Goodman (Ed)

Yolanda Stange (Bailiff)

Christine Lin (Susan)

Adrienne McLean (Kimberly)

Tamari Dunbar (Elena)

James Jamison (Judge)

Darin Southam (Brian)

Jan Broberg (Librarian)

Cat Hammons (Bernice)

Bryce Fernelius (Enthusiastic Librarian)

Charla Bocchiccio (Harried Librarian)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule