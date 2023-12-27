Holly Robinson Peete Hits a Nerve With Honest Post About Caregivers

When Holly Robinson Peete took to Instagram on December 26, 2023, to share her thoughts on the high levels of stress and exhaustion experienced by caregivers, the longtime Hallmark star didn’t expect it would hit a nerve with so many people.

In her post, the actress specifically urged her followers to check on and help those who have sacrificed their time and energy to serve as the primary caregiver for an aging and ailing parent.

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this,” Robinson Peete wrote in the first of two slides, “but if you have an ailing parent and you’re not the alpha caregiving sibling, please reach out to that SIB and see what you can do to be more helpful.”

On the next slide, she added, “Because I can guarantee you they need more help and support.”

Within a day, Robinson Peete’s honest post, potentially inspired by her father-in-law’s recent health struggles, had already racked up over 31,000 likes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Holly Robinson Peete Urges Siblings to Share the Responsibility of Caring for Sick Parents

In the caption of her post, the “Holiday Heritage” star explained, “There is usually a dynamic in families where one sibling kind of takes charge of these things… Others lay back and sometimes don’t visit, call enough or don’t try to contribute. They think -oh that’s all right…my brother /sister has got this.”

She continued, “At the end of the day help is needed. Emotional and financial support is needed. Your presence is needed. Don’t wait for them to ask. Don’t assume that they’ve got this. It a heavy responsibility that should be shared . 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

On December 27, Robinson Peete updated her post to clarify that her message was “NOT directed towards anyone in particular – just a general post that so many seem to resonate with.”

Over Thanksgiving, Robinson Peete shared multiple posts about the hospitalization of her husband Rodney Peete’s dad, former NFL assistant coach Willie Peete.

Along with photos and videos of them at his hospital bedside, she wrote, “Extra special love to my hubby for being such a loving son/caregiver/advocate sleeping in the hospital and prioritizing his dad’s health.”

Robinson Peete continued, “We loved hearing Willie tell us Little league stories about Rodney. 😂😍 A former NFL assistant coach for many years, he lights up the room with that winning smile! Shout out to all caregivers of people they love today and to those missing a beloved one in the hospital as Thanksgiving approaches.🙏🏾💖”

Holly Robinson Peete Responded to Many Who Commented on Her Caregiver Post

Robinson Peete’s reminder that caregivers need and deserve support struck a chord with many people, including some of her famous friends. Among her fellow Hallmark stars who liked the post were Nikki DeLoach and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, both who have been vocal about their experiences helping with caregiving for parents who struggled with forms of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis wrote, “On point and on time!!👍🏿❤️❤️”

Some people shared their own experiences in the post’s comment section, and Robinson Peete replied to many of them.

“This is a complex situation for some,” one person wrote, “and black families don’t speak on it. Some parents literally bet on ‘1’ child, gave one child all of their resources and support, and love, and ‘parenting’, jn hopes of that ‘1 child’ be there for them as they age.”

Robinson Peete replied, “for sure he can get very complex and be mired in childhood trauma and other complexities. At the end of the day, we just need to be more compassionate.”

Someone else wrote, “In my experience helping my mom care for my grandparents daily before they passed, our friends checked on us more than relatives did. Being a primary caregiver is hard and requires time/patience.”

Robinson Peete responded, “yes I try to encourage people to ask for help and encourage less involved siblings to offer help. It’s hard”

On November 24, Robinson Peete shared that her father-in-law had been released from the hospital and that her family was leaving Tempe, Arizona, to head back to Los Angeles. But in the video she shared, she promised to return soon to check on him.

On December 27, she shared in her Instagram Stories that they were back in Tempe and posted a photo of her three grown sons visiting with her father-in-law.