Celebs Rally Around Holly Robinson Peete After Complicated Surgery

Longtime Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete is recovering from a complicated surgery on her left shoulder after two years of struggling with chronic pain and range of motion issues.

Over 2,000 famous friends and fans offered encouragement and sympathy after the actress, TV host and philanthropist posted on Instagram about her outpatient surgery on September 21, 2023, with updates from the hospital and back at home, where she has a long recovery ahead.

“Left shoulder arthroscopy with subacromial decompression, and biceps tenodesis,” Robinson Peete explained in a post-surgery update. “In layman’s terms, they shaved my shoulder bone down so I can move my arm better get rid of all the chronic inflammation /bursitis in the joint but when they were in there, they also found that my biceps tendon was torn and they had to repair that.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Stars & Other Famous Friends Send Holly Robinson Peete Well Wishes

In Robinson Peete’s post, she included video from the hospital and a photo of herself in bed at home, revealing that she’s wrapped around her torso, shoulder and arm in a giant sling and cold therapy compression device.

To add some levity to the situation, the star’s pre-surgery video included breaking news audio and animated microphones, as if she was delivering a news report from her hospital bed.

“Well, here I am about to have shoulder surgery,” she said, wearing her hospital gown while taking the selfie video. “I’ve been talking about these frozen shoulders for a while and now it’s time to do something on this left side.”

After thanking her surgeon, she quipped, “Nothing reminds you how old you’re getting more than a damn joint. And not that kind of joint!”

Robinson Peete, who turned 59 on September 18, wrote in her post’s caption, “It’s amazing how much we take our joints and limbs for granted. Since my shoulders have been a source of chronic pain for me for the last couple years, the quality of my life has definitely dipped because you know I be doing all the things at once. I need my octopus tentacles. But these Shoulders had me feeling like Squidward!!”

A wide range of Robinson Peete’s famous friends flooded her post with well wishes, including her former “Hanging With Mr. Cooper” co-star Mark Curry, actress Nia Long, comic Wanda Sykes, “Real Housewives” star Heather Dubrow, singer Richard Marx, sports reporter Jemele Hill, and Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, who sent orchids that Robinson Peete included a picture of in her post.

Many of Robinson Peete’s Hallmark colleagues chimed in, too.

Ashley Williams, who formed a tight bond with Robinson Peete when they filmed Hallmark’s “Christmas in Evergreen” in 2020 wrote, “Oh nooooooooooo sending healing strength!!!!”

Her sister, Kimberly Williams Paisley, commented, “Get well soon!!! 😘😘”

Cameron Mathison left seven prayer hands and red heart emoji and former Hallmark actress Danica McKellar wrote, “Sending healing hugs and prayers to you, mama!! 💖💖”

NBC “Today Show” meteorologist Al Roker, who teamed up with Robinson Peete to develop Hallmark’s “Morning Show Mysteries” series, added, “Been there. No fun but you are strong!!!”

What Kind of Recovery Does Holly Robinson Peete Have Ahead of Her?

Robinson Peete had arthroscopic surgery to repair her shoulder which, according to Cleveland Clinic, means a small camera called an arthroscope was inserted through small keyhole-sized incisions to project pictures of the shoulder joint on a video screen in the operating room. The surgeon can examine the injuries this way to limit infection and then “uses miniature surgical instruments to restore your shoulder’s mobility.”

Recovery can take months, per Cleveland Clinic, which says patients should expect pain and swelling for “at least several weeks” and typically have an exercise and physical therapy plan start soon after surgery.

In her post, Robinson Peete specifically thanked her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jason Snibbe, who practices in Beverly Hills, California.

She wrote, “Thank you so much @drjasonsnibbe for fixing me up! Making sure my pain is managed and for telling me about this @nicerecovery machine that keeps the shoulder cold and comfy all day long🥶”

Robinson Peete is using a NICE cold therapy and compression machine to help manage her pain and swelling. While many shoulder surgery patients use a device that requires frequent replenishing of ice, this new technology requires no ice and can be used around the clock.

In her post, the actress urged her followers to listen to their bodies, writing, “Make sure you take care of your joints if there’s inflammation in there, don’t ignore it like I did.”