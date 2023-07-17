How the Hollywood Strike Is Delaying ‘When Calls the Heart’

Although “When Calls the Heart” season 10 will release on time this month on the Hallmark channel, there are some aspects of season 11 that are already being delayed due to the Hollywood strike. While it’s still not clear if the premiere of season 11 in 2024 will also be delayed, there’s a chance it might.

The Creator Shared That Production Began on Time, But Some Stars Will Delay Filming Their Roles

Season 10 is already completed and ready to premiere on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. So there’s no worry about that season being deleted. But season 11 might be a different story.

In February, Hallmark announced through ET Online that the show had been officially renewed for season 11, even before season 10 aired. But filming is beginning in Canada right as the SAG-AFTRA strike launches (and the writers strike continues.)

Brian Bird, creator and an executive producer for “When Calls the Heart,” posted on Facebook to let fans know that they would still begin filming on Monday, July 17, as planned. The only difference is that not all the actors will be able to take part. He said this is part of a contingency plan that will allow filming to begin on time even during the strike.

He wrote: “Our intrepid and fearless Vancouver production team have prepared an extraordinary contingency plan that will honor the WGA and SAG/ACTRA strikes, while at the same time keeping the streets of Hope Valley very busy in the weeks and months ahead. On Monday, July 17, the production of Season 11 BEGINS with all of our fine Canadian writers and cast- and-crew-members back to work while we wait for a peaceful resolution of these labor talks.”

And production did, indeed, begin on July 17, he later shared.

But, Bird acknowledged that any U.S. actors (and members of SAG-AFTRA) won’t be able to be present and they’ll have to film sometime later. He wrote that the Canadian cast and crew will be awaiting “the day our US writers and actors are allowed to return.”

He added that once season 11 premieres, viewers won’t be able to tell there was a delay.

“And when you experience Season 11 in 2024, through the seamless magic of the filmmaking and storytelling process, it will make it seem like they were there all along,” he wrote.

He Said They Still Expect Season 11 to Premiere in 2024

While Bird noted that they still expect season 11 to premiere in 2024, he didn’t promise fans that there wouldn’t be any delay. What happens in the future will be dependent on how long the strike lasts, and American actors and writers are required to stay away from production.

Bird wrote: “We can’t wait for you to see Season 11 in 2024… and Lord-willing, seasons 12 through 20!”

He also noted that he is fully supportive of the strike.

“Please pray for our American writers and cast-members in the days ahead and the studios and big companies that hold their futures in their hands,” he shared. “Everybody would rather be working than holding picket signs, but if you do a little homework on the issues involved in these labor talks, you will realize why some of these hard decisions had to be made.”

Unfortunately, some fans have read Bird’s posts and misunderstood them to mean that no Hallmark stars are striking. One fan wrote in reply to one of Bird’s posts: “Hooray! So, Hallmark writers and actors aren’t part of the strike! Great.”

However, some major characters involved in “When Calls the Heart” are U.S. actors and won’t be on set while the Canadian side begins filming. Among the U.S. stars is Erin Krakow, an American actress born in Philadelphia, IMDb reported. She plays the lead character, Elizabeth. Jack Wagner, who plays Bill, was born in Los Angeles and is also an American actor, according to IMDb. Ben Rosenbaum, who plays Mike Hickam, is also American.

Patty Richardson Bird, Brian Bird’s wife, posted on Facebook that they too are on strike.

The good news is that it’s very likely season 11 will premiere on schedule. However, if negotiations don’t proceed and the strike is forced to continue for a long period of time, it might affect the 2024 premiere date.

