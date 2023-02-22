‘When Calls the Heart’ Renewed Through 2024 for Season 11

Hearties just got great news about their favorite Hallmark show. “When Calls the Heart” just got an early renewal that extends through 2024. Here are all the details.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Been Renewed for Season 11

The tenth season for “When Calls the Heart” hasn’t even premiered yet, and the show has already been renewed for season 11, ET Online first reported.

When it was announced that the show wouldn’t return for its tenth season until late July — which was much later than its typical March or February premiere date — fans became worried that this might mean it was the series’ last season. But it looks like those concerns were unfounded.

Hallmark announced through ET Online that the show has been officially renewed for season 11. The show’s renewal typically isn’t announced until after the newest season has concluded, so this was unexpectedly good news for fans.

On top of that, we also know that season 11 will have 12 episodes and production will begin in July. This means we can expect the new season to premiere in 2024.

Season 10 Premieres on July 30

Season 10 will premiere on July 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central, ET Online reported.

Erin Krakow (executive producer and star who portrays Elizabeth in the series) told ET Online in a statement: “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

When fans were worried about the show’s late premiere for season 10, creator Brian Bird assured them that they didn’t need to be concerned.

There are good reasons for every decision, most of them the #Hearties will never know, but #WCTH has been underestimated and counted out several times before. I will only defer to Mark Twain on all the speculation… "the news of my death has been greatly exaggerated." — Brian Bird (@brbird) February 7, 2023

On Twitter, Julie Windsor asked Bird: “I have shared with other #Hearties that my fear is S10 is the last season. #WCTH was the network’s flagship scripted episodic show. Now, it has been relegated to a mid-summer premiere. I’m not buying any other reason for the delay. Maybe the vitriol was too much. Bring on S10!”

Bird wrote: “There are good reasons for every decision, most of them the #Hearties will never know, but #WCTH has been underestimated and counted out several times before. I will only defer to Mark Twain on all the speculation… ‘the news of my death has been greatly exaggerated.’”

He reiterated in another tweet that his optimism isn’t misplaced and there are good reasons for the choice of delaying the series.

Some fans have wondered if this means the show might be airing a wedding for Elizabeth and Lucas in season 10, since it will be airing in the summer during a time when Hallmark movies often focus on weddings. However, this speculation has not been confirmed. In the series, Elizabeth and Lucas got engaged at the end of season 9.

