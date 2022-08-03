Company Rescues ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Props: Here’s How to Buy Them

The Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores” has wrapped filming for its final season. Before the props from the set were scrapped, a recycling company in Canada stepped in and rescued them. Now fans of the show can buy the props and take a piece of the series with them, even after it’s all over.

The Props Can Be Purchased Directly from the Canadian Recycling Company

DEMXX in Coombs, British Columbia, Canada, rescued the props before they were scrapped, Vancouver Island News reported.

Ron Ball, demolition foreman for DEMXX, told Vancouver Island News that the props and other set pieces likely would have been scrapped, but DEMXX wanted to make sure they were put to good use.

“We probably salvaged, I would think, 30 tonnes, 40 tonnes, probably saved that out of the landfills and people have just been loving it,” Ball told Vancouver Island News. “… The ladies love that channel and the girls all talk about it and they’ve just been flying in here. They’re loving the pictures and we’ve got the pictures from the actual show, which show the actors on those pieces of furniture or with whatever, so that just makes it for them.”

The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series. https://t.co/wbf3L4LlPF — CTV News Vancouver Island (@CTVNewsVI) July 31, 2022

Kaylea Ganderton, who handles social media for DEMXX, also told Vancouver Island that some extras on the show were buying some of the props too.

If you want to get a prop, DEMXX is not charging much for them, they said. They just want to make sure that people can bring some of the show home with them.

Where Is DEMXX?

So far, DEMXX hasn’t posted anything about selling props on its website or social media pages. So if you’re wanting a piece of the show, you’ll likely need to contact them or visit the site in person.

DEMXX’s website is listed here. According to the website, they have three store locations: DEMXX Interiors in Parksville, DEMXX Yard in Coombs on Alberni Highway, and DEMXX Home (coming soon.) The article indicated the props are at the Coombs location, but you’ll likely want to contact the company to be sure.

DEMXX isn’t the only company that has sold props from “Chesapeake Shores.” On July 14 and 15, INfilm held a props, costume, and set sale at the Parksville Curling Club.

Costume, Set Dec & Props Sale!

Items from the TV Series Chesapeake Shores S6 production go on sale July 14th and 15th.

Don't miss out! #filmsetsale #parksvillequalicumbeach #filmvancouverisland pic.twitter.com/4T9YWLoawr — INfilm (@INfilm) July 8, 2022

“Chesapeake Shores” premieres its sixth and final season on Sunday, August 14, on the Hallmark Channel. The new season will be 10 episodes long.

When people on Twitter asked why the network decided to cancel “Chesapeake Shores,” Hallmark’s official Twitter account had a response.

We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer. — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 29, 2022

The channel’s official Twitter account replied: “We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer.”

Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel, told Deadline about the cancelation: “With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable. We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

