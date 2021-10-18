Andrew Francis Comments on If Connor Is Returning to ‘Chesapeake Shores’

The season 5 finale of Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” ended with a lot of cliffhangers leaving viewers wondering what’s next for the O’Brien family. Andrew Francis, who plays Connor in the show, commented on his character’s future and if he was returning if the series is renewed.

This article will have MAJOR spoilers for the season 5 finale of “Chesapeake Shores.”

Francis Commented About Connor’s Future & Revealed That His Heart Is With the Series

At the end of season 5 episode 10, Francis’ character Connor collapsed just outside his dad Mick O’Brien’s home. Margaret, his girlfriend and paralegal, was with him. He’d been hospitalized earlier for “almost” having a heartache, which he shared with Margaret but hid from his family. Despite Margaret really pushing Connor to rest and relax, he just didn’t take that advice seriously enough. So at the very end of the episode, he collapsed and Margaret screamed for help. Mick and Megan were at the house with Connor at the time. So fans were left with no idea what’s going to happen to Connor. Is he going to live or die? Is Francis returning to the series for a sixth season?

Francis answered a few questions on Twitter. While he kept things vague about Connor’s future, he did share what he knew so far. First, he assured fans that he doesn’t want to leave the series and he doesn’t have any plans that would force him to do so.

A fan had asked about his "new project" that "involves you leaving Chesapeake shores?"

He also revealed that none of the actors want to leave the show.

This was in response to a fan saying there were rumors that Treat Williams, who plays Mick, might be leaving after a five-year contract. Francis wrote back, “As actors, nobody is going anywhere… But, as for the characters, well, that is yet to be seen…”

When asked if Connor was going to be OK, he said he didn’t know.

He wrote: “That right there is the million dollar question! And to be honest, at this point, it could go either way…”

He emphasized that he wants a sixth season in a different tweet.

A fan insisted that Connor would make it. Francis simply said, “I hope you’re right…”

When a fan said the show had to be renewed, he said all the actors agree.

“From your mouth to God’s ear! I think we all are in agreement, we need to know what happens!! I’m as much at the edge of my seat as you are!!”

But he did say that Connor is in for a long road ahead if he survives.

Francis wrote: “If he is going to get better, it’s going to take some time, no question.”

He also told fans he was thankful for this season.

“I am so grateful for the material they gave me. I could not have had a better experience bringing Connor to life, this season more than any other!”

He Encouraged Fans to Tweet & Ask Hallmark to Renew the Series

As of the time of this article’s publication, Hallmark had not yet announced if “Chesapeake Shores” would be renewed for a sixth season.

Francis asked fans on Twitter to keep tweeting about the show and asking for it to be renewed.

He wrote: “You’re our best fans, but we need more of you to continue these great stories! SPREAD THE WORD! It’s our duty. Let everyone know that

@hallmarkchannel has one of the best shows on television -and that show is #ChesapeakeShores! Much love! ☺️ ❤️ @SCHeartHome #Chessies #S6ForShores.”

And he also wrote: “I want to sincerely thank each and everyone of you for tweeting, + spending your Sunday nights with us. For S6+, lets double our audience! Everyone tell 3 friends to start watching and nothing can stop us! Love you all Red heart! #ChesapeakeShores @hallmarkchannel #Chessies #S6ForShores.”

The hashtag Francis is using to request a season renewal is #S6ForShores.

He wrote to one fan: “So kind! Thank you so much. I’m so glad you enjoyed it, even if it left you at the edge of your seat. Sometimes that’s a good thing :) #SpreadTheWord #ChesapeakeShores @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome #Chessies #S6ForShores.”

