Is ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Delayed Due to New Hallmark Series?

Hallmark has announced that its newest series, “The Way Home,” is premiering in January. Fans are wondering if this why “When Calls the Heart” isn’t premiering its new season 10 in February or early March like it normally would.

‘The Way Home’ Premieres on January 15

Hallmark’s new series, “The Way Home,” premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Deadline reported. The first episode is called “Mothers and Daughters.”

Hallmark hasn’t officially announced how many episodes will be in the new series. “When Calls the Heart” has had 12 episodes a season lately, while it used to have just 10. “Chesapeake Shores” also had 10 episodes in its final season. So it’s likely that “The Way Home” might also get 10 episodes.

If that’s the case, it would put the series airing through mid-March, which covers the time range when “When Calls the Heart” normally starts a new season. So while it’s not confirmed that “The Way Home” is the reason for WCTH’s delay, it’s a definite possibility.

“The Way Home” stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. It covers three generations of women who experienced life-changing events 20 years prior.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

Hallmark Executives Revealed that ‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Airing Later in 2023 Than Normal

In a Hallmark Media panel for the Television Critics Association (TCA) on August 10, Hallmark executives revealed that the series was premiering later than normal in 2023.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, said “When Calls the Heart” would be returning in the middle of 2023, Deadline reported.

Mid-2023 would imply the show returning in the summer, perhaps sometime around June. In contrast, most of the seasons returned in February, with last season’s premiere slightly delayed to early March.

Season 1 debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2 debuted on April 25, 2015. Then things fell into a regular schedule with season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. Season 7 premiered in February 2020 and Season 8 premiered on February 21, 2021. Season 9 did premiere a little later, airing its first episode on March 6.

Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks, told ET Online that Lindsay Sturman would be the showrunner for season 10. John Tinker was the showrunner for the most recent seasons.

