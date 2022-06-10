Fans Flood Jack Wagner’s Ex with Comments After Son’s Death

The sudden death of Harrison Wagner, the son of Hallmark star Jack Wagner and his ex-wife, “General Hospital” star Kristina Wagner, has prompted a big reaction from the former couple’s fans. Harrison may not have been a prominent entertainer himself, but both Jack and Kristina have been popular actors since they met on “General Hospital” early in their careers. While Kristina has not shared any new social media posts since her son Harrison’s death, fans have flocked to her previous Instagram posts to flood her with support.

Kristina Posted an Especially Bittersweet Moment

Kristina’s most recent Instagram post was shared on May 20, just a few weeks before Harrison’s heartbreaking death. The photo showed Kristina with both of her sons, Harrison and Peter, as they said farewell to the “Wagner Ranch” they had enjoyed for 25 years. She wrote about how she would miss it a great deal and would embrace the many “heartwarming memories” the family had created there. What Kristina never could have known was that her younger son would be gone so soon after this photo was taken.

In the days since Harrison’s death, both “General Hospital” colleagues and fans have posted loving notes of support on Kristina’s previous social media posts. “Sending you love and prayers I’m so so sorry Kristina,” wrote Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos). “Sending you, Jack and your family much love, with our deepest condolences for your profound loss,” noted Kathleen Gati (Dr. Liesl Obrecht). Quite a few fan comments were posted before Harrison’s death, with many people charmed by Kristina posing with both of her sons. The three of them snuggled close together and smiled broadly in the sweet snapshot. “You have your memories and your bond with your sons is so strong and apparent,” one person wrote soon after Kristina originally shared the post.

Kristina Enjoyed a ‘Sunday sonday’ With Harrison in April

Another post of Kristina’s that caught the attention of fans after Harrison’s death was the “General Hospital” star’s April 3 Instagram post. It was a very short video clip, just six seconds long, showing Kristina and Harrison at a coffee shop. She joked that she “Can’t go wrong with a Sonday on a Sunday” and tagged Harrison’s Instagram page. Both mother and son had big smiles on their faces and Harrison looked directly at the camera as he enjoyed the morning with his mom.

“So sorry for your terrible loss, you’ll have a very special place in my prayers. My sincere condolences to all of you,” one fan wrote after learning of the family’s tragedy. “Kristina, you don’t know me personally but following you and Harrison on Instagram I could see there was so much love between the two of you,” another comment noted. Someone who had apparently been a neighbor of Kristina’s when the kids were young wrote an especially sweet note. “I fondly remember Harrison as a little boy on Cardigan Court, playing with Jenna and the other neighborhood kids.” She added, “I wanted you to know that when Jenna posted on Facebook that she was diagnosed with Lymphoma last fall Harrison reached out to her to give her hope and encouragement even though they hadn’t spoken in years.” The former neighbor mentioned Harrison’s decision to reach out to his former childhood playmate meant a lot to her daughter. She added she was sending Kristina and the family a great deal of love, echoing the sentiments of many other fans.