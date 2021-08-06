Jack Wagner Shares Video from ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Filming

Jack Wagner is returning as Bill Avery for season 9 of Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart.” The actor recently shared a video on social media while he was filming on set.

He Shared a Video Showing Him on Horseback in Hope Valley

Wagner shared a video on Instagram showing himself dressed as Bill Avery, riding his horse through Hope Valley while they film for season 9.

Director Peter DeLuise could be seen waving in the background as Wagner rode through town. He was dressed in a suit and wearing a gun, in pure Bill Avery style. He commented about what a nice day it was in Hope Valley while filming the video.

Wagner also used the video as an opportunity to remind people that his movie, “Wedding March 6” is coming out on August 14.

Here are some screenshots from his video. Can you spot anyone familiar in the background while he was filming? In the screenshot below, you can see DeLuise directing people around him.

DeLuise is waving at Wagner in the screenshot below. Most of these screenshots are fuzzy since they were taken while Wagner was filming on horseback.

Wagner pointed out the on-set wrangler while he was filming.

Here’s another look at the bustling Hope Valley.

And next is a shot of an empty street in Hope Valley during filming.

You can see more busy people walking around in this next photo.

Hope Valley looks alive and well as the cast and crew work on bringing together season 9.

Wagner Previously Shared a Video on His Way to Hope Valley

Wagner’s last video was shared on July 25 when he was in the airport getting ready to fly out to Canada to film season 9.

He said the video was a shoutout to keep his fans posted, and he shared how thankful he was for everyone’s support. He also promised to continue keeping fans posted about “really fun stuff” happening behind-the-scenes while they filmed for “When Calls the Heart.”

“Here we are documenting another season…” he said. “Just thank you so much for the love and support. I’m blown away that this is still continuing. Beyond grateful… Thanks for the love.”

Other actors have also been sharing behind-the-scenes looks. Martin Cummins revealed that he’s returning as Henry and also shared this photo:

DeLuise shared a series of photos from filming, including a photo showing Kevin McGarry in a Mountie uniform standing next to Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith.

In the above photo series, if you click to the second photo, you can also see Pascale Hutton as Rosemary and Chris McNally as Lucas in the background.

DeLuise also shared this photo of Mike and Fiona on Twitter.

And he shared a photo of a real-life lunch at Abigail’s Cafe.

Erin Krakow shared a beautiful photo of the sky in Hope Valley.

DeLuise also shared that one of the first scenes filmed was at the school.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies