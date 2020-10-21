Inside Jack Wagner’s Love Life

Jack Wagner is an American actor known for his leading role on Melrose Place and numerous soaps. He’s also gained extensive popularity on The Hallmark Channel, starring in the hit series When Calls the Heart. While his character is still single on the show, is Jack Wagner himself married? Does he have a wife?

He & His Former Wife, Kristina Wagner, Divorced in 2006

Jack Wagner was married for 12 years to Kristina Wagner. At one point, they were even considered a Hollywood power couple, as they played a popular couple on General Hospital. But in 2006, they divorced after they were married for 12 years.

They have two sons: Peter and Harrison. Jack Wagner said their marriage was an amazing ride and he was grateful for it, having learned a lot from being with Kristina Wagner.

Kristina Wagner left General Hospital because of the divorce, Soap Opera Digest reported. She went back to college to get a degree and Felicia was recast and then written out of the show.

The two reunited on General Hospital in 2013 for the 50th anniversary of the show, but Kristina Wagner said she wasn’t ready at that time. She told Soap Opera Digest that the reunion was “downright painful” and she and Jack were still working through things at the time. She said: “I wasn’t completely ready for him, to work with him face to face. I wasn’t in the proper place of my recovery with him.”

Two years later, things were more amicable between them and former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott wanted the General Hospital pair reunited on When Calls the Heart. Kristina Wagner played the role of Nora Avery, Jack Wagner’s character Bill’s ex-wife.

Jack Wagner told the Associate Press: “It was very frightening to work together again. We know each other from that one format which is ‘General Hospital’ and we knew exactly what to do there. These are new characters. But we really worked through it and we have a great chemistry.”

Wagner also has a daughter, Carrie, whom he didn’t meet until she was 23, CNN reported. Carrie’s mother had put her up for adoption, and she hired a private investigator to find her dad. She and Jack Wagner met at a concert in November 2011.

Jack Wagner Was Engaged to Heather Locklear in 2011

Wagner then began dating another on-screen love interest, Heather Lockler, in 2007, ExtraTV reported. On Melrose Place, Locklear had played Amanda Woodward and Wagner played Dr. Peter Burns, her character’s love interest.

In August 2011 they were engaged, but it didn’t last long. By November, they had called off the engagement, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Her representative confirmed they had broken up after she attended the premiere of Breaking Dawn – Part 1 alone and without wearing her engagement ring.

TMZ reported that the pressure of planning their wedding ended their engagement, because they didn’t have time to spend with their kids. They ultimately decided that a blended family would be too disruptive since their children were so young at the time. Wagner had also met his long-lost daughter just a couple of weeks before he and Locklear ended their engagement.

He Dated Co-Star Ashley Jones

Wagner continued his tradition of dating co-stars in 2013 when he confirmed that he was dating Ashley Jones, who starred with him on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soaps in Depth reported in 2015 that Wagner confirmed the two were dating and had been for about a year. They later broke up.

Wagner also has had a number of relationships with other women dating farther back in his past.

His character on When Calls the Heart is still single. At one point, his character was connected to Lori Loughlin’s character. They later became friends, but then Loughlin had to leave the show after she was indicted. Wagner said that Loughlin’s leaving put him through the “five stages of grief.”

