Jefferson Brown Opens Up About Why He Left ‘Good Witch’

Jefferson Brown has recently gotten a lot of attention from Hallmark fans due to his performance in the network’s new series, “The Way Home.” But this isn’t the first time he’s captured the hearts of Hallmark viewers. In a recent podcast interview, Brown opened up about why he left a different Hallmark series, “Good Witch,” years ago, along with some stories from when he starred on “When Hope Calls.”

His Character, Ben, Dated Stephanie on ‘Good Witch’

Jefferson Brown starred in 10 episodes of “The Way Home” during season 1, playing the role of Colton Landry. His character has a lot of mystery surrounding him and a lot of heartbreak. But some fans already fell in love with Brown years earlier, when he starred in “Good Witch.”

From 2015 to 2017, Brown was in 15 episodes of “Good Witch,” playing the role of Ben Patterson. According to The Good Witch Fandom, his storyline included dating and falling in love with Stephanie Borden, one of the show’s main characters. His character also repaired and ran the Middleton cinema just before he left the show. While the character of Stephanie had many other relationships during the course of the series, some fans always fondly looked back at Ben and wondered what happened to him.

Brown Actually Wanted to Return to ‘Good Witch’

As it turns out, Brown had hoped to continue with “Good Witch,” but he wasn’t asked to return.

In an interview with The Hallmarkies Podcast, Brown talked more about what happened when his character didn’t return to “Good Witch.”

“I loved everybody that I worked with on that project, it was a great experience,” he recalled. “So when the call didn’t come for the other seasons, I didn’t understand exactly why.”

The podcast host then went on to tell him that a lot of fans always felt like Stephanie’s other love interests were never as great as his character. She said his character’s departure felt so sudden, since he had just worked on a movie theater renovation on the show.

“You’re too kind,” he said thankfully. “…We’ll raise a glass to Ben and Steph. Hopefully they’ve found happiness. Maybe they found their way back to one another.”

He said that he originally got the role when he had been asked to audition for a different character, but he felt Ben was a better fit for him. So when he sent in his audition tape, he asked them to also look at his interpretation of Ben.

“I think I would be a better Ben,” he recalled telling them in his audition tape. “…I guess they agreed… I’m really proud of that. I wish we had more Ben to play with, but unfortunately, I digress.”

He also starred in Hallmark’s “When Hope Calls,” which only aired for one season before Hallmark dropped the series. A Christmas special aired on Great American Family. Brown said he loved being on that show, too.

“To go into a situation where an Old West town was built for you to play in, it just sort of felt like they hand you the keys…” he recalled. “It was what you kind of dream of when you think of shooting film and TV. And that cast, I made lifelong friends out of that experience… It was just a really great opportunity… I fell in love with Joe Moody’s wardrobe… Every day I just sort of wanted to walk offset with everything I was wearing.”

Brown said that he’s just really grateful for all the opportunities he’s had.

“I count my blessings every day when I get a chance to do what it is I love to do…” he said thankfully.

