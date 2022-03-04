Jesse Metcalfe’s Cryptic ‘Wife’ Post Sparks Marriage Rumors

Hallmark star Jesse Metcalfe’s newest Instagram post is sparking a lot of marriage rumors. He referred to his girlfriend as his “wife,” after she had previously called him her “future baby daddy.” However, he wasn’t wearing a ring in his photo, and he left cryptic answers to people questioning what his post means. Now fans are wondering if the two are married and so far, he hasn’t answered their questions.

Metcalfe Posted a Photo with Clark & Wrote ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life,’ But He Wasn’t Wearing a Wedding Ring

The rumors started when Metcalfe posted a cozy photo with Corin Jamie-Lee Clark and captioned it, “Happy wife, happy life.✌️”

Despite calling her his wife, however, he wasn’t wearing a wedding ring in the photo. Fans are now wondering if he was hinting at getting married or not.

Clark shared the same photo on her Instagram story without additional comment. Clark replied to Metcalfe’s photo writing, “I love youuuu 💚.” Metcalfe replied, “Love YOU 💚💚💚.”

Many fans and friends replied with comments about how great they looked in the photo.

Stefanie Gurzanski wrote on Instagram, “Come on warn me before you post a caption like this my heart stopped.” Metcalfe just replied with a laughing emoji. Another person replied, “sameeee I creeped @corinjclark photos for a ring picture 😂 lmaooo.”

Tadeo Arnold replied, “💍 😁,” to which Metcalfe simply wrote, “💍😳.”

Olivia wrote, “Wifey is a 💎,” and Metcalfe replied, “💎💎💎.”

Another person wrote, “You got married?” but didn’t get a reply. Another fan wrote, “Did you get married?”

One person wrote, “Congratulations 🍾🍾🎉🎉” but didn’t get a reply.

Another person wrote, “now see it everywhere” and the person they tagged replied, “I did it first 😂.”

It’s not clear at this time if Metcalfe did get married or if he and Clark were simply sharing a happy photo.

Clark Called Metcalfe ‘Future Baby Daddy’ Five Days Earlier

Five days earlier, Metcalfe shared a photo with a baby and wrote, “Finally got to meet Natalia and spent some quality time with Everly! 🥰”

Clark wrote “SOO CUTE ! 😭❤️” and then also wrote, “Future baby daddy.”

One person replied, “OMG she is pregnant 🥰 congratulations ❤️.” Another person wrote, “you would have the cutest babies just saying 😍❤️🙌.”

Neither Metcalfe nor Clark said she was pregnant, she simply referred to him as “future baby daddy.”

Metcalfe and Clark first went Instagram official on Clark’s birthday in December 2020, when Metcalfe wrote, “Happy Birthday, babe! 🇺🇸🇨🇦💙❤️🎉🎉.”

Clark commented on Metcalfe’s post and said, “You’re the best present.”

Metcalfe and Clark were chatting openly and flirting with each other in their Instagram comments for weeks before they went Instagram official.

Clark is a Canadian model, E Online reported. She told SKYN that she stumbled into her career. “It was actually an opportunity that I stumbled upon a few years back. A well known, talented photographer reached out to me. Next thing I know, I was flying to California to shoot in Laguna.”

She said that the first time she saw herself on camera was very humbling and she definitely wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin.

She said: “I soon realized how to manipulate my body in the right way to make it look good on camera..I was even told from other models.. ‘the more awkward the pose feels, the better it looks on camera.’”

